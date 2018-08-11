Small plane lands on I-580 in San Leandro, no one hurt

EMBED </>More Videos

A small plane landed on Interstate 580 near the 164th Avenue exit in San Leandro, Calif., Saturday night. (Alameda County Fire Department)

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) --
A small plane landed on Interstate 580 near the 164th Avenue exit in San Leandro, Calif., Saturday night.

The plane landed on westbound lanes, according to the Alameda County Fire Department. The pilot and passenger are OK and no injuries have been reported.

Bystanders were unharmed and no vehicles were damaged.

ABC7 News caught a glimpse of the plane:



The Alameda County Fire Department tweeted this video of the plane:


Stay with ABC7 for more on this developing story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
plane accidentSan Leandro
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
$2.26 billion Salesforce Transit Center opens to huge crowds
Fragments of plane stolen from Seattle airport scattered after crash
Construction worker hit by steel beam in San Francisco dies
Fairfield fire more than half contained after burning 1 home
Epic jazz showcase at San Jose Jazz Summer Fest 2018
New York City pit bull's vicious attack of small dog caught on camera
Birds, mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in Discovery Bay area
Free summer camp for kids with arthritis provides community
Show More
As evacuation orders lift, Fairfield fire evacuees recount their ordeal
Jury rules Monsanto liable in weed killer case
Over 400 now sickened from parasite linked to McDonald's salads
Man steals Alaska Airlines plane from Seattle airport, crashes
Lack of remorse likely reason Ghost Ship plea deal was rejected, expert says
More News