Small plane lands on I-580 in San Leandro, no one hurt

Yikes! Here’s a closer look at the small plane. Traffic is crawling along WB I-580, after this aircraft landed on the interstate. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/QAkbuusyma — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaDTV) August 12, 2018

Firefighters & @CHPcastrovalley at the scene of an aircraft emergency landing on WB I-580 near the 164th Ave exit in unincorporated San Leandro. Pilot & passenger are ok, no injuries. No injuries to bystanders or vehicles. No damage to plane or freeway. Cause under investigation pic.twitter.com/ZhRJXxPk5h — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) August 12, 2018

A small plane landed on Interstate 580 near the 164th Avenue exit in San Leandro, Calif., Saturday night.The plane landed on westbound lanes, according to the Alameda County Fire Department. The pilot and passenger are OK and no injuries have been reported.Bystanders were unharmed and no vehicles were damaged.ABC7 News caught a glimpse of the plane:The Alameda County Fire Department tweeted this video of the plane: