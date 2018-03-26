Man gets trapped between two buildings in Honolulu, Hawaii

EMBED </>More Videos

Rescue crews were called to help a man who became trapped between two buildings in Honolulu, Hawaii.

By ABC7.com staff
HONOLULU --
Rescue crews were called to help a man who became trapped between two walls of two buildings in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Friday.

Witnesses said the 55-year-old man was bouncing a baseball on top of one of the buildings when he fell and slid about 15 feet.

The man was stuck in the small space, which was only seven to nine inches wide.

Firefighters had to use drills, hammers and saws to cut through a wall of one of the buildings to free him, KHON reports.

It took more than three hours to rescue the man, who was heard screaming as firefighters tried to keep him calm.

He was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldrescuefreak accidentcaught on videoHawaii
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News