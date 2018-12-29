Video shows brutal attack near Powell BART station in San Francisco

WARNING: The video in this story may be offensive to some viewers. (Jenny Shao/YouTube)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Shocking video shows a brutal attack at a busy San Francisco intersection.

It happened on Market Street right near the Powell Street BART station, not far from Union Square.

You can see one man go after another man, and the attack unfolds with the victim being left bloodied.

It is so gory, we are only showing some of the video.


Tonight the person who shot this video is sharing her story exclusively with ABC7 News.

She'll take us through what she saw tonight on ABC7 news at 11:00 p.m., and then this story will be updated.
