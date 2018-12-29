Video shows brutal attack near Powell BART station in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Shocking video shows a brutal attack at a busy San Francisco intersection.
It happened on Market Street right near the Powell Street BART station, not far from Union Square.
You can see one man go after another man, and the attack unfolds with the victim being left bloodied.
It is so gory, we are only showing some of the video.
SFPD Investigators are seeking the public’s help to identify the man shown in these photographs. He is wanted in a robbery & attempted murder which occurred at Cyril Magnin/Ellis today. Please call our anonymous tip line at(415)575-4444 if you can ID him. SFPD Case 180977559. pic.twitter.com/t0Y6Hilij0— SFPD Tenderloin (@SFPDTenderloin) December 29, 2018
Tonight the person who shot this video is sharing her story exclusively with ABC7 News.
She'll take us through what she saw tonight on ABC7 news at 11:00 p.m., and then this story will be updated.