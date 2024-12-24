Merry METRO bus driver spreads holiday cheer

He drives a bus instead of a sleigh, but this merry METRO bus driver spreads holiday cheer wherever he goes!

He drives a bus instead of a sleigh, but this merry METRO bus driver spreads holiday cheer wherever he goes!

He drives a bus instead of a sleigh, but this merry METRO bus driver spreads holiday cheer wherever he goes!

He drives a bus instead of a sleigh, but this merry METRO bus driver spreads holiday cheer wherever he goes!

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Houston METRO bus driver is going the extra mile to spread holiday cheer to his riders. Raphael LeBlanc's bus is not only decked out in lights and decorations, but he's known for giving away gifts to children and passengers too!

"I thought it would be great for me to just be able to decorate my bus for the Christmas spirit," said LeBlanc. "So I put up some Christmas lights, I put up some toys, and then I said, hey, why not give toys to the kids, when you see kids at the bus stop? Or give a stuffed animal to the adults and say Happy Holidays, thank you for riding METRO."

LeBlanc, who has been working for METRO for around three years, was named METRO's Operator of the Month in December. His bus passengers say you can't help but smile when he greets you in his Santa hat.

"It makes me feel loved. It makes me feel recognized," said one passenger who received a gift from LeBlanc. "This act of kindness, it goes a long way."

ABC13 rode along with LeBlanc in the video above to see how he spreads holiday cheer, wherever he goes!