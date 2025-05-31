XL Film Festival empowers rising storytellers

XL Fest is more than just a festival-it's a space in Chicago where innovation, culture, and storytelling collide.

CHICAGO -- XL Film Festival and Summit brings together industry professionals, providing an immersive experience for audiences. From thought-provoking panels to film showcases that celebrates the power of storytelling through the captivating art form of cinema.

Troy Pryor, Founder of Creative Cypher XL Film Festival discovered the importance of "eliminating the need for permission" by connecting undiscovered diverse talent to mainstream media platforms. Pryor has created an ecosystem of talent through his entertainment brand Creative Cypher, such as the "XL Lab."

"The lab was design to put grant dollars in the hands of rising storytellers," Pryor said.

The "XL Lab" empowers rising creators and ensure their stories are told by providing access to industry professionals who guide and support independent artists. The Lab consists of a year-round program, designed to give rising storytellers hands-on opportunities to create a film from beginning to end.

"We realized that we needed to have a showcase opportunity, and that's when we decided to expand into a film festival," Pryor said.

Creative Cypher has grown into a global network of entertainment partners. This year's partners feature Chicago's own with the Tate Brothers, Larron, Lahmard and Larenz Tate.

"We've been a part of various film festivals but nothing here in Chicago," Tate said. The partnership is buzzing around the entertainment industry, which has led to multiple celebrities and major media companies to partner with the film festival. "It brings us together. And other communities begin to see that and want to be a part of it."

Troy Pryor and the Creative Cypher team continue to influence the creator economy by fostering an inclusive environment that champions authenticity, innovation, and empowerment in storytelling.

This year's festival takes place August 14 - August 23.

For more information, please visit https://creativecypher.org/xl-fest.

