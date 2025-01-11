Houston marathon runner turns grief into action

Nyria Gallardo's son, Matthew, died from cancer at the age of nine. She launched a nonprofit in his honor, Miles 4 Matthew.

HOUSTON, Texas -- When Nyria Gallardo was expecting her first son, Matthew, she completed the Aramco Houston half marathon at 36 weeks pregnant. After he was born, Matthew often joined his mom on runs.

"He started doing 5ks. He was always active, very energetic, loving and caring," Gallardo said.

In 2018, Matthew was diagnosed with Leukemia at the age of 4. He was a fighter, beating the disease in the first round, but his cancer would return. Matthew tragically lost his battle with cancer in May 2023. He was 9-years-old.

Gallardo, 44, is running in the 2025 Aramco Houston Half Marathon.

"Running has been my way to cope. Every mile I run, I do it to honor him," Gallardo said.

Gallardo is also honoring her son through the nonprofit, Miles 4 Matthew. Their goal is to help families focus on their child's battle with cancer by easing the financial burden.