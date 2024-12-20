'Gilmore Girls' cast reunites for special holiday tour of Stars Hollow on the Warner Bros. Lot

"Gilmore Girls" stars Scott Patterson, Emily Kuroda, and Ted Rooney greeted fans at a special event where you can tour the REAL Stars Hollow set.

"Gilmore Girls" stars Scott Patterson, Emily Kuroda, and Ted Rooney greeted fans at a special event where you can tour the REAL Stars Hollow set.

"Gilmore Girls" stars Scott Patterson, Emily Kuroda, and Ted Rooney greeted fans at a special event where you can tour the REAL Stars Hollow set.

"Gilmore Girls" stars Scott Patterson, Emily Kuroda, and Ted Rooney greeted fans at a special event where you can tour the REAL Stars Hollow set.

BURBANK, Calif -- "Gilmore Girls" fans can now experience a Christmas-themed Warner Bros. Lot tour, walking through the set of Stars Hollow and visiting iconic locations from the show.



Attendees can explore beloved spots like Kim's Antiques, Luke's Diner, Stars Hollow Books, and even Lorelai and Rory's house!

Dedicated fans were treated to an exclusive surprise when cast members greeted visitors on the revitalized set.

Emily Kuroda (Mrs. Kim) and Scott Patterson (Luke Danes) were moved as they revisited iconic locations brought back to life.

"I couldn't believe it," Kuroda said. "I came about an hour ago and I walked around. It just brought so many fond memories and emotions. And I'm sure all the fans that are here have the same feeling, to relive it after 20 years. So, it's just magical."

Scott Patterson was thrilled to return, filled with nostalgia. He summed up the experience perfectly, saying, "It's a rollercoaster to come in here and you relive a lot of these experiences. It feels really good. The world needs something like this, it needs joy, it needs comfort. It needs happiness. It's a comfort show for a reason and people turn to it every day all day even have it playing in the background. But it has a very healing quality for a lot of people that watch it."



For information on visiting the lot tour, check out: wbstudiotour.com/news/holidays-made-here-returns-in-december

All seven seasons of "Gilmore Girls" are now streaming on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC News Station.