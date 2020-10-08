2020 presidential election

Post-debate poll: Who won the 2020 vice presidential debate, Kamala Harris or Mike Pence?

SAN FRANCISCO -- Separated by plexiglass barriers, Republican Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris sparred Wednesday night over the Trump administration's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the lone vice presidential debate

Harris condemned the Republican president's leadership of the worst public health crisis in a century as the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country.''

She also declared she would not take a vaccine if President Donald Trump endorsed it without the backing of medical professionals. Pence, who leads the president's coronavirus task force, said that, in his words, from the very first day, President Trump has put the health of America first.''

Trump tested positive for the coronavirus last week along with a number of other White House staffers and GOP senators, leading many to question the Trump admin's response to the pandemic.

So how did the candidates do?

Let us know how you feel in our four post-debate poll questions below.






