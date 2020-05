SIG ALERT: The CHP is reporting a crash between a light rail train and a pedestrian. Two SB lanes are blocked on SB 87 before the Curtner Ave off ramp. Expect delays. https://t.co/N5fzWzyVob pic.twitter.com/fefadmfeRB — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) February 10, 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A man was struck and killed by a VTA train while he was walking on the tracks in San Jose, authorities said.The crash blocked southbound lanes of Hwy 87 near Curtner Avenue for hours. All lanes have since reopened.The man was struck at 5:45 a.m., according to authorities. It's not clear why the man was on the tracks, officials said.