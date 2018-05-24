WATCH: Controlled explosions at Oroville Dam pave way for next phase of rebuilding

The California Department of Water Resources is doing controlled explosions at the Oroville Dam in Butte County to blast off temporary concrete that was laid down in 2017 on the damaged spillway.It was a short-term fix to make sure the structure held steady over the wet winter.But now that it is almost summer, it's time for a more long-term solution and the next phase of the repair project.The state DWR is taking advantage of the dry weather to resurface the spillway chute.Construction crews will roll on a new layer of concrete and will shore up the spillway walls as part of the second and final phase of the reconstruction effort.This phase of the work is expected to be completed by Nov. 1. Construction on repairing the spillway and emergency spillway will last into 2019.