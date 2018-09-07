7 ON YOUR SIDE

Watch out for this email scam

EMBED </>More Videos

A Bay Area based business is offering up a warning about a sophisticated email scam. (KGO-TV)

By
A Bay Area-based business is offering up a warning about a sophisticated email scam.

AW Collision Centers is a major player in auto body repair in the Bay Area and throughout California. The scam got started when employee Sasha Yadidi, received an email from shop manager, her boss, Shawn Azam.

It read, "Sasha, good morning. I need you to get an urgent transfer done for me. Let me know if you are available so I can send you the beneficiary details."

RELATED: Woman stops payment to scammer, bank pays him anyway

Sasha responded saying she would get it done. However, she admits, "I was confused because usually transfers don't come from Shawn, they come up from corporate, so I didn't know how to respond, so I responded as if nothing was wrong. Acting like nothing was wrong."

Turns out, someone had broken into Shawn's computer and was sending out those emails, not Shawn.

"It definitely looks like it was sent by me," he says. "It proceeded to tell her it was urgent to send $23,500. It sent all the account information. It says the money should be sent to a person named William, I am withholding the last name, by way of a First Midwest Bank branch in Illinois."

The fake Shawn says, "Let me know when it is done."

RELATED: How to find out if you're a victim of spoofing

7 On Your Side checked the information on the fake email and found there is a branch of First Midwest Bank at the address given, the bank routing number is correct, too.

We reached out to First Midwest Bank and are told no transfer occurred and the client has been notified.

So here's a question, why was this client selected? No one knows for sure, but the account could have been compromised in one of any number of hacks.

Joseph Shabahzi is an executive with AW Collusion Centers. He says asking for specific money transfer information was key to uncovering the scam. "Even if I am going to get reimbursed for something, they don't send money into my account, they cut me a check.

So it is very much a red flag when someone is asking you to transfer funds."

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
scamscamsemails7 On Your Sideconsumerconsumer concerns
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Monterey Museum of Art, Roxanne's Biscotti
Consumer Catch-up: British Airways hack, Target car seat trade-in
How family was charged $13,470 by T-Mobile for data roaming still mystery
What to consider before buying a used car from a rental company
More 7 On Your Side
Top Stories
Bay Area child, senior care operators accused of human trafficking ring
Window system at SF's Millennium Tower discontinued
$5.3 million home in SF wrecked after Airbnb rental
Fire burning at ALCO Metals in San Leandro has been contained
Mac Miller dies in his LA home at age of 26
Liquid nitrogen tank falls off truck, creates hazmat situation in Pleasanton
Tesla shake-up after CEO Elon Musk smokes marijuana during interview
Attorneys speak out after date set for Ghost Ship trial
Show More
Final demolition of old Bay Bridge piers scheduled for Saturday
VIDEO: 'Superpod' of dolphins racing along California coast
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Monterey Museum of Art, Roxanne's Biscotti
Silicon Valley tech culture: good or bad?
Nicki Minaj says she wants to donate to Geoffrey Owens
More News