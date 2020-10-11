Water blast knocked San Francisco firefighter Jason Cortez over rail, preliminary report says

Firefighter Jason Cortez, 42, was participating in a training drill Wednesday when he was injured. The married father of two died an hour later at a hospital. Fire officials previously described his death publicly as a "training accident."
The fire department on Sunday released a copy of the preliminary investigation's findings to ABC7 News.
The report said, in part:
"During the course of the drill, the Firefighter Paramedic (FF/PM) working on the third floor, returned to the fire escape and inadvertently opened the gate on the wye which did not have a hose line attached. The stream of water coming from the wye struck him in the chest, knocking him backwards into the fire escape railing, causing him to fall backwards off the fire escape. The member was treated on scene for critical, traumatic injuries, and transported to the closest trauma center. The FF/PM succumbed to his injuries on October 7, 2020."
The tragedy may have been compounded by confusion about protocols designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus, according to a copy of the five-page report. Only four firefighters - half the typical amount - participated in Wednesday's "pump drill" exercise meant to train a rookie.
For reasons that aren't known, Cortez left other firefighters who were dousing a simulated fire on the third floor of a training tower and went to a fire escape, the report stated. There, he "inadvertently" opened a valve - possibly intending to drain water - that did not have a hose connected to it, and a stream flowed out at as much as 100 pounds per square inch pressure.
Cortez died at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital before 11 a.m. Wednesday.
"This is a very trying time," San Francisco Fire Lt. Jonathan Baxter said Wednesday, describing Cortez as a paramedic who had been with the department since 2007 and was stationed in the Tenderloin.
Cortez was a firefighter-paramedic, advocate for public safety, father, husband and a son of a retired San Francisco firefighter.
"He was a go getter," Fire Chief Jeanine Nicholson said Wednesday. "He cared about people, he loved his job. He loved the people he worked with, and he loved his family. And our job in the fire department right now is to hold one another up, to take care of his family and to complete an investigation."
