STORM

Bay Area storms: Timeline shows 5 more days of rain through Sunday

This image shows a car driving through a flooded street in San Francisco over the weekend.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Enjoy the short break in the wet weather. We have potentially five more days of rain, heading our way, starting tomorrow through Sunday, according to ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.

Nicco says three new storm systems will likely bring thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Bay Area will be hit with a 2 on the Storm Impact Scale on Tuesday, followed by more rain on Wednesday.

We will get another break on Thursday before the entire region gets hit again on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

"Storms Friday and Sunday are trending stronger," said Nicco. "I'm keeping them a 1-Light on the Storm Impact Scale for now. That will likely change if successive forecast outputs keep the heavier rain. And with the ground now saturated in some areas, weaker storms are likely to down more trees and flood more areas."

STORM
WEATHER
