No chance of rain in Bay Area 7-day forecast for first time in months

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Nothing but sunshine! When was the last time you remember hearing those three words in a Bay Area weather forecast?No rain to worry about Tuesday, Wednesday, the next day or the day after that! In fact, ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says it's going to be dry for the rest of the week."We are finally getting a break from the wet weather," said Nicco. "It's been four months since we've seen a seven-day forecast without a chance of rain."Nicco's Accuweather forecast shows the sunny streak will continue into the weekend before a dry cold front stops the warming trend."Cooler weather is on the way for Sunday and Monday," said Nicco.