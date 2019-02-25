WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Atmospheric river dumping moderate to heavy rain

The Atmospheric River has arrived and it's dumping moderate to heavy rain on the Bay Area. The storm ranks 2-Moderate on our Storm Impact Scale.

The Atmospheric River has arrived and it's dumping moderate to heavy rain on the Bay Area. The storm ranks 2-Moderate on our Storm Impact Scale.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Moderate to heavy rain falls everywhere outside of the South Bay tonight where light rain continues.

Moderate to heavy rain falls everywhere tomorrow with our Storm Impact Scale increasing to a 3-Moderate.

The storm's intensity tapers Wednesday as the storm drops to a 2-Moderate.

RELATED: ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Dangerous winds and flooding develops today.
FLOOD WATCH (North Bay): Noon Today - 4 a.m. Wednesday
FLASH FLOOD WATCH (Rest of Bay): 4 p.m. Today - 4a.m. Wednesday
WIND ADVISORY (Above 1000'): Noon Today - 2 a.m. Tuesday

STORM CONCERNS:
Very High - Small Stream Flooding
Very High - Flooding on Roads
High - River Flooding
High - Trees and Power Lines Down
High - Landslides, Debris Flows

Temperatures:
Concord: 57/53
Fremont: 57/53
Oakland: 56/53
Redwood City: 56/53
San Francisco: 54/53
San Jose: 57/52
San Rafael: 54/53
Santa Rosa: 54/51

Coast:
TODAY: Rain
Highs: 52 - 54 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 51 - 54 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Rain
Highs: 52 - 54 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 50 - 54 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Rain
Highs: 54 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 52 - 55 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Rain
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 50 - 54 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Rain
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 52 - 55 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Showers
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees


(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
