Accuweather Forecast: Heavy rain expected as storm rolls through Bay Area

Tonight will be cloudy and windy with periods of rain, heavy at times, later in the evening.

This storm ranks 2 on the Storm Impact Scale but will weaken to a level 1 tomorrow morning. Overnight lows will be mainly in the low to mid-50s.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and windy, with scattered showers. Highs will range from 60 to about 62 degrees from coast to inland.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and dry, but another series of storms will begin moving into the Bay Area on Friday.

Dangerous surf reaches and rakes our beaches for 24 hours.
HIGH SURF ADVISORY: Today 9 p.m. - Tomorrow 9 p.m.

Looking ahead to Thursday:
Partly Cloudy
Highs: Near 60 Coast to Low 60s Inland

The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Track the rain on Live Doppler 7

Temperatures:
Concord 60
Oakland 61
Redwood City 61
San Francisco 60
San Jose 61
Santa Rosa 58

Coast:
Tonight: Cloudy & Windy/Showers Likely
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Showers Likely
Highs: Near 60

North Bay:
Tonight: Showers, Heavy at Times/Gusty Wind
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Showers Likely
Highs: Upper 50s to Near 60

East Bay:
Tonight: Cloudy & Windy/Showers Likely
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Showers Likely
Highs: Low 60s

Inland:
Tonight: Cloudy & Windy/Showers Likely
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Showers Likely
Highs: Near 60

Peninsula:
Tonight: Cloudy & Windy/Showers Likely
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Showers Likely
Highs: Near 60

South Bay:
Tonight: Cloudy & Windy/Showers Likely
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Showers Likely
Highs: Low 60s


Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
