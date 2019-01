Accuweather Forecast: Heavy rain expected as storm rolls through Bay Area

Temperatures:

Tonight will be cloudy and windy with periods of rain, heavy at times, later in the evening.This storm ranks 2 on the Storm Impact Scale but will weaken to a level 1 tomorrow morning. Overnight lows will be mainly in the low to mid-50s.Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and windy, with scattered showers. Highs will range from 60 to about 62 degrees from coast to inland.Thursday will be partly cloudy and dry, but another series of storms will begin moving into the Bay Area on Friday.Dangerous surf reaches and rakes our beaches for 24 hours. HIGH SURF ADVISORY : Today 9 p.m. - Tomorrow 9 p.m.Partly CloudyHighs: Near 60 Coast to Low 60s InlandConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Cloudy & Windy/Showers LikelyLows: Low to Mid 50sTomorrow: Showers LikelyHighs: Near 60Tonight: Showers, Heavy at Times/Gusty WindLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Showers LikelyHighs: Upper 50s to Near 60Tonight: Cloudy & Windy/Showers LikelyLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Showers LikelyHighs: Low 60sTonight: Cloudy & Windy/Showers LikelyLows: Low to Mid 50sTomorrow: Showers LikelyHighs: Near 60Tonight: Cloudy & Windy/Showers LikelyLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Showers LikelyHighs: Near 60Tonight: Cloudy & Windy/Showers LikelyLows: Low to Mid 50sTomorrow: Showers LikelyHighs: Low 60sDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now