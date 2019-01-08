Accuweather Forecast: Heavy rain expected as storm rolls through Bay Area

Tonight will be cloudy and windy with periods of rain, heavy at times, later in the evening.
This storm ranks 2 on the Storm Impact Scale but will weaken to a level 1 tomorrow morning. Overnight lows will be mainly in the low to mid-50s.
Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and windy, with scattered showers. Highs will range from 60 to about 62 degrees from coast to inland.
Thursday will be partly cloudy and dry, but another series of storms will begin moving into the Bay Area on Friday.
Dangerous surf reaches and rakes our beaches for 24 hours.
HIGH SURF ADVISORY: Today 9 p.m. - Tomorrow 9 p.m.
Looking ahead to Thursday:
Partly Cloudy
Highs: Near 60 Coast to Low 60s Inland
Temperatures:
Concord 60
Oakland 61
Redwood City 61
San Francisco 60
San Jose 61
Santa Rosa 58
Coast:
Tonight: Cloudy & Windy/Showers Likely
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Showers Likely
Highs: Near 60
North Bay:
Tonight: Showers, Heavy at Times/Gusty Wind
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Showers Likely
Highs: Upper 50s to Near 60
East Bay:
Tonight: Cloudy & Windy/Showers Likely
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Showers Likely
Highs: Low 60s
Inland:
Tonight: Cloudy & Windy/Showers Likely
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Showers Likely
Highs: Near 60
Peninsula:
Tonight: Cloudy & Windy/Showers Likely
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Showers Likely
Highs: Near 60
South Bay:
Tonight: Cloudy & Windy/Showers Likely
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Showers Likely
Highs: Low 60s
