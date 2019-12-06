AccuWeather forecast: Heavy rain today and tomorrow

It's a foggy Friday start for some of us. Watch out for dangerously low visibility especially in our East Bay Valleys during the morning commute. Other neighborhoods wake up to a mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 40s to middle 50s.
As a cold front nears look for increasing clouds and isolated sprinkles to light showers as a gusty southerly wind pumps mild and humid air across our neighborhoods. Highs reach the lower to middle 60s.
Get ready for a 2-Moderate Storm on our Storm Impact Scale. The steady rain moves into the North Bay this afternoon and spreads south this evening. Embedded heavier showers and thunderstorms with downpours are likely. Travel quickly becomes more dangerous.
Overnight the intensity and coverage tapers. Lows remain mild in the middle 50s.
FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Kincade Burn Scar 4 p.m. Today - 4 a.m. Tomorrow
WIND ADVISORY: 10 a.m. Today - 7a.m. Tomorrow
Weekend:
Another round of heavy showers and possible thunderstorms rolls through our Saturday. This round also ranks a 2-Moderate on our Storm Impact Scale.
Scattered showers linger Sunday morning with afternoon drying. Initially, the storm ranks a 1-Light with no need for a Storm Impact Scale later.
Temperatures:
Concord: 64/56
Fremont: 63/57
Oakland: 62/56
Redwood City: 63/57
San Francisco: 61/56
San Jose: 63/56
San Rafael: 60/56
Santa Rosa: 60/54
Coast:
TODAY: Increasing Clouds, PM Showers
Highs: 57 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 53 - 57 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Increasing Clouds, PM Showers
Highs: 61 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 54 - 57 Degrees
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Increasing Clouds, PM Showers
Highs: 62 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 54 - 56 Degrees
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Increasing Clouds, PM Showers
Highs: 58 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 53 - 56 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Increasing Clouds, PM Showers
Highs: 62 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 55 - 58 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Increasing Clouds, PM Showers
Highs: 62 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 53 - 57 Degrees
