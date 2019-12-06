Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Heavy rain today and tomorrow

It's a foggy Friday start for some of us. Watch out for dangerously low visibility especially in our East Bay Valleys during the morning commute. Other neighborhoods wake up to a mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 40s to middle 50s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

As a cold front nears look for increasing clouds and isolated sprinkles to light showers as a gusty southerly wind pumps mild and humid air across our neighborhoods. Highs reach the lower to middle 60s.

Get ready for a 2-Moderate Storm on our Storm Impact Scale. The steady rain moves into the North Bay this afternoon and spreads south this evening. Embedded heavier showers and thunderstorms with downpours are likely. Travel quickly becomes more dangerous.

Overnight the intensity and coverage tapers. Lows remain mild in the middle 50s.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Kincade Burn Scar 4 p.m. Today - 4 a.m. Tomorrow
WIND ADVISORY: 10 a.m. Today - 7a.m. Tomorrow

Weekend:
Another round of heavy showers and possible thunderstorms rolls through our Saturday. This round also ranks a 2-Moderate on our Storm Impact Scale.
Scattered showers linger Sunday morning with afternoon drying. Initially, the storm ranks a 1-Light with no need for a Storm Impact Scale later.

Temperatures:
Concord: 64/56
Fremont: 63/57
Oakland: 62/56
Redwood City: 63/57
San Francisco: 61/56
San Jose: 63/56
San Rafael: 60/56
Santa Rosa: 60/54

Coast:
TODAY: Increasing Clouds, PM Showers
Highs: 57 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 53 - 57 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Increasing Clouds, PM Showers
Highs: 61 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 54 - 57 Degrees

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Increasing Clouds, PM Showers
Highs: 62 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 54 - 56 Degrees

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Increasing Clouds, PM Showers
Highs: 58 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 53 - 56 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Increasing Clouds, PM Showers
Highs: 62 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 55 - 58 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Increasing Clouds, PM Showers
Highs: 62 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 53 - 57 Degrees

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officials tell residents in Kincade Fire Zone to prepare for possible flooding
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Students behind the viral remix of 'Truth Hurts' meet Lizzo
Police arrest 2 Fairfield residents for 2 Lafayette home invasion robberies
With Authority: Tackling Evan Weaver of the California Golden Bears
SJPD investigating 3 UPS truck robberies within 2 days
2 arrested after $1,700 worth of gas bought with stolen credit cards in SJ
Show More
Atmospheric River to bring heavy rain to Bay Area
Pot breathalyzer tested by Alameda Co. Sheriff's Office
NorCal man allegedly assaulted by deputies claims hate crime
Support grows for possible PG&E takeover
Residents in one SF neighborhood speak out after two disturbing robberies
More TOP STORIES News