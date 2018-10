AccuWeather Forecast: Increasing clouds, rain returns overnight

Today's Temperatures

Coast

East Bay

Inland

North Bay

Peninsula

South Bay

Tuesday:

Monday will feature increasing clouds throughout the day. It's also a muggy afternoon ahead of rain returning overnight. Highs range from the mid 60s to low 80s. Tonight expect showers to develop in the North Bay. Most areas outside of the North Bay will remain cloudy but dry. It's a mild night with lows in the mid 50s to low 60s.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Santa Rosa 75San Francisco 68Oakland 73San Jose 79Concord 80Today: Mostly CloudyHighs: Mid 60s to Low 70sTonight: Cloudy, ShowersLows: Upper 50sToday: Partly SunnyHighs: Low to Upper 70sTonight: CloudyLows: Upper 50s to Low 60sToday: Partly SunnyHighs: Low 80sTonight: CloudyLows: Low 60sToday: Partly SunnyHighs: Low to Mid 70sTonight: ShowersLows: Mid to Upper 50sToday: Partly SunnyHighs: Mid to Upper 70sTonight: CloudyLows: Upper 50s to Low 60sToday: Partly SunnyHighs: Mid 70s to Low 80sTonight: CloudyLows: Mid 50s to Low 60sOur first storm of the season arrives in the morning. This storm ranks a 1, a light storm on the Storm Impact Scale . Expect light showers for the morning commute tapering in the afternoon. Highs range from the low 60s to upper 70s.