AccuWeather Forecast: Increasing clouds, rain returns overnight

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Monday will feature increasing clouds throughout the day. It's also a muggy afternoon ahead of rain returning overnight. Highs range from the mid 60s to low 80s. Tonight expect showers to develop in the North Bay. Most areas outside of the North Bay will remain cloudy but dry. It's a mild night with lows in the mid 50s to low 60s.
Today's Temperatures
Santa Rosa 75
San Francisco 68
Oakland 73
San Jose 79
Concord 80
Coast
Today: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 60s to Low 70s
Tonight: Cloudy, Showers
Lows: Upper 50s
East Bay
Today: Partly Sunny
Highs: Low to Upper 70s
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Inland
Today: Partly Sunny
Highs: Low 80s
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Low 60s
North Bay
Today: Partly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
Tonight: Showers
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Peninsula
Today: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
South Bay
Today: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s to Low 60s
Tuesday:
Our first storm of the season arrives in the morning. This storm ranks a 1, a light storm on the Storm Impact Scale. Expect light showers for the morning commute tapering in the afternoon. Highs range from the low 60s to upper 70s.
