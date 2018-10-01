WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Increasing clouds, rain returns overnight

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Monday will feature increasing clouds throughout the day. It's also a muggy afternoon ahead of rain returning overnight. Highs range from the mid 60s to low 80s. Tonight expect showers to develop in the North Bay. Most areas outside of the North Bay will remain cloudy but dry. It's a mild night with lows in the mid 50s to low 60s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

Today's Temperatures
Santa Rosa 75
San Francisco 68
Oakland 73
San Jose 79
Concord 80

Coast
Today: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 60s to Low 70s
Tonight: Cloudy, Showers
Lows: Upper 50s

East Bay
Today: Partly Sunny
Highs: Low to Upper 70s
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s

Inland
Today: Partly Sunny
Highs: Low 80s
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Low 60s

North Bay
Today: Partly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
Tonight: Showers
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s

Peninsula
Today: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s

South Bay
Today: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s to Low 60s

Tuesday:
Our first storm of the season arrives in the morning. This storm ranks a 1, a light storm on the Storm Impact Scale. Expect light showers for the morning commute tapering in the afternoon. Highs range from the low 60s to upper 70s.

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
No Spare the Air Alert in effect
Hurricane Florence death toll at 36 in North Carolina
Oakland-based search and rescue team returns after missions during Florence
Hurricane Maria Recovery: Puerto Rico rebuilding 1 year after Maria
More Weather
Top Stories
'Tragedy of grand scale': Events mark anniversary of Las Vegas mass shooting
FBI has not contacted Blasey Ford in Kavanaugh investigation
Who are the victims of Las Vegas mass shooting?
Trump administration suing California over net neutrality law
Blue Angels expected in San Francisco ahead of Fleet Week
Brown vetoes bill on abortion drugs at UC, CSU
Jackie Speier questions investigation on Brett Kavanaugh
California Governor Jerry Brown signs BART housing bill into law
Show More
49ers lose to Chargers 29-27
58 crosses stand in Las Vegas in honor of victims killed 1 year ago
Jerry Brown signs nation's toughest net neutrality measure
Raiders beat Browns 45-42 for first win of the season
Lafayette woman missing in Kings Canyon National Park found safe
More News