Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Mostly clear, gusty winds over hills

Tonight will be mostly clear and breezy, with gusty winds developing over the hills and mountains. Low temperatures will be mainly in the mid 40s.



VIDEO: Weather anchor Spencer Christian your AccuWeather forecast

Wednesday and Beyond:

Tomorrow will be sunny, windy at times, and mild. A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 10 AM to 10 PM, and there is the possibility of downed trees and power lines, along with power outages.

Highs tomorrow will range from lower 60s at the coast to near 70 inland. Thursday will bring breezy and slightly cooler weather, and mainly sunny and dry days will continue through the weekend.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 71
San Francisco 67
Oakland 69
San Jose 70
Concord 69

Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Lower 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Breezy
Lows: Lower to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy & Mild
Highs: Near 70

East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy & Mild
Highs: Near 70

Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy & Mild
Highs: Near 70

Thursday:
Sunny & Mild
Highs: Near 60 Coast to Upper 60s Inland

