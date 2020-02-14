Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Showers taper this morning, more chances this week

We begin Monday with light showers and milder temperatures, lower to upper 40s.

A storm system to our south keeps a chance of light showers in our neighborhoods through 10 a.m. Drier air settles from north to south as the wet weather pulls away to our south this afternoon. Expect more sunshine north and least south as clouds linger. Seasonal highs in the middle to upper 50s develop.



Mostly clear and much colder conditions develop tonight. Watch out for patchy fog in our usual areas plus South Bay. Lows dip to near 30 degrees Inland to lower 40s for San Francisco.

Tuesday and Beyond:
A mini-roller coaster of afternoon temperatures takes over the next several days.

The final day of 2020 features our last chance of rain this year. I'm watching another chance Sunday.

Today's Temperatures
Concord: 56/35
Fremont: 56/37
Oakland: 58/39
Redwood City: 57/37
San Francisco: 56/42
San Jose: 57/38
San Rafael: 58/38
Santa Rosa: 59/30

Coast:
TODAY: AM Showers, PM Partly Cloudy
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Colder
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: AM Showers, PM Partly Cloudy
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog South & Colder
Lows: 36 - 41 Degrees

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: AM Showers, PM Partly Cloudy
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Colder
Lows: 32 - 37 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: AM Showers, PM Mostly Sunny
Highs: 56 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog & Colder
Lows: 30 - 35 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: AM Showers, PM Partly Cloudy
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog South & Colder
Lows: 36 - 41 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: AM Showers, PM Partly Sunny
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Areas of Fog & Colder
Lows: 34 - 49 Degrees

