AccuWeather forecast: Showers taper this morning, more chances this week

We begin Monday with light showers and milder temperatures, lower to upper 40s.A storm system to our south keeps a chance of light showers in our neighborhoods through 10 a.m. Drier air settles from north to south as the wet weather pulls away to our south this afternoon. Expect more sunshine north and least south as clouds linger. Seasonal highs in the middle to upper 50s develop.Mostly clear and much colder conditions develop tonight. Watch out for patchy fog in our usual areas plus South Bay. Lows dip to near 30 degrees Inland to lower 40s for San Francisco.A mini-roller coaster of afternoon temperatures takes over the next several days.The final day of 2020 features our last chance of rain this year. I'm watching another chance Sunday.Concord: 56/35Fremont: 56/37Oakland: 58/39Redwood City: 57/37San Francisco: 56/42San Jose: 57/38San Rafael: 58/38Santa Rosa: 59/30TODAY: AM Showers, PM Partly CloudyHighs: 55 - 57 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Clear & ColderLows: 37 - 42 DegreesTODAY: AM Showers, PM Partly CloudyHighs: 56 - 58 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog South & ColderLows: 36 - 41 DegreesTODAY: AM Showers, PM Partly CloudyHighs: 54 - 56 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Clear & ColderLows: 32 - 37 DegreesTODAY: AM Showers, PM Mostly SunnyHighs: 56 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog & ColderLows: 30 - 35 DegreesTODAY: AM Showers, PM Partly CloudyHighs: 55 - 57 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog South & ColderLows: 36 - 41 DegreesTODAY: AM Showers, PM Partly SunnyHighs: 56 - 58 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Areas of Fog & ColderLows: 34 - 49 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now