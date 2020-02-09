AccuWeather forecast: Strong, gusty winds tonight, windy all day tomorrow

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Much of the Bay Area will be under a Wind Advisory due to strong gusty winds developing overnight.
Gusts over 30mph are expected at times which could bring down tree limbs and cause isolated power outages. Lows fall into the upper 30s to upper 40s.
Sunday and beyond:
Sunday is windy all day long with frequent gusts over 30mph. Under sunny skies highs range from the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Monday:
The morning is breezy with winds finally calming down in the afternoon. Highs range from the low to upper 60s under sunny skies.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 64
San Francisco 60
Oakland 61
San Jose 61
Concord 63
Coast:
Tonight: Turning Windy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Windy, Sunny
Highs: Mid 50s to Lower 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Turning Windy
Lows: Upper 30s to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Windy, Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Mid 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Turning Windy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Windy, Sunny
Highs: Lower 60s
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Turning Windy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Windy, Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Turning Windy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Windy, Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Turning Windy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Windy, Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
