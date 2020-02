AccuWeather forecast: Strong, gusty winds tonight, windy all day tomorrow

Temperatures:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Much of the Bay Area will be under a Wind Advisory due to strong gusty winds developing overnight.Gusts over 30mph are expected at times which could bring down tree limbs and cause isolated power outages. Lows fall into the upper 30s to upper 40s.Sunday is windy all day long with frequent gusts over 30mph. Under sunny skies highs range from the mid 50s to mid 60s.Monday:The morning is breezy with winds finally calming down in the afternoon. Highs range from the low to upper 60s under sunny skies.Santa Rosa 64San Francisco 60Oakland 61San Jose 61Concord 63Tonight: Turning WindyLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Windy, SunnyHighs: Mid 50s to Lower 60sTonight: Turning WindyLows: Upper 30s to Mid 40sTomorrow: Windy, SunnyHighs: Upper 50s to Mid 60sTonight: Turning WindyLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: Windy, SunnyHighs: Lower 60sTonight: Turning WindyLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Windy, SunnyHighs: Low to Mid 60sTonight: Turning WindyLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Windy, SunnyHighs: Upper 50s to Lower 60sTonight: Turning WindyLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Windy, SunnyHighs: Upper 50s to Lower 60sDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now