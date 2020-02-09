Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Strong, gusty winds tonight, windy all day tomorrow

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Much of the Bay Area will be under a Wind Advisory due to strong gusty winds developing overnight.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Gusts over 30mph are expected at times which could bring down tree limbs and cause isolated power outages. Lows fall into the upper 30s to upper 40s.

Sunday and beyond:
Sunday is windy all day long with frequent gusts over 30mph. Under sunny skies highs range from the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Monday:
The morning is breezy with winds finally calming down in the afternoon. Highs range from the low to upper 60s under sunny skies.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 64
San Francisco 60
Oakland 61
San Jose 61
Concord 63

Coast:
Tonight: Turning Windy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Windy, Sunny
Highs: Mid 50s to Lower 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Turning Windy
Lows: Upper 30s to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Windy, Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Mid 60s

East Bay:
Tonight: Turning Windy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Windy, Sunny
Highs: Lower 60s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Turning Windy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Windy, Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Turning Windy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Windy, Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Turning Windy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Windy, Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ABC7 News at 92nd Oscars
Robert Conrad, star of 'The Wild, Wild West,' dies at 84
4-year-old boy killed after hit-and-run in Richmond
Here's how unaffiliated CA voters could influence outcome of primary
21 dead, 42 hurt after soldier opens fire at Thai mall
What to expect at SF's 2020 Chinese New Year Parade
Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in US
Show More
SF woman quarantined on board cruise ship in Japan
Oscars 2020 Live: When, how to watch
Print your 2020 Oscars ballot here
Bay Area families canceling trips amid coronavirus outbreak
'Kitbull' is unlike other Pixar shorts
More TOP STORIES News