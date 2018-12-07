WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Sunny, cool weekend

A sunny and cool start to the weekend and clouds are expected to increase later in the day on Saturday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
It's expected to be partly cloudy and cool overnight. A sunny and cool start to the weekend and clouds are expected to increase later in the day on Saturday.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Sanhya Patel has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Highs are expected to be in the high 50's to low 60's.

Temperatures:
Concord: 39/59
Fremont: 45/61
Redwood City: 40/60
San Francisco: 46/59
San Jose: 43/62
Santa Rosa: 37/61

Coast
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy.
Highs: In the upper 50s.

East Bay
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies.
HIGHS: Near 60.

East Bay Valleys
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.
TOMORROW: Clouds increasing in the afternoon.
HIGHS: Near 60.

North Bay Valleys
TONIGHT: Cool with a few clouds.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies
HIGHS: Near 60.

Peninsula
TONIGHT: A few clouds.
LOWS: In the 40s.
TOMORROW: Sun to start, clouds later in the day.
HIGHS: Near 60.

South Bay
TONIGHT: A few clouds.
LOWS: In the mid 40s.
TOMORROW: Partly sunny skies.
HIGHS: In the lower 60s.

Looking ahead to Sunday:
Expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain late in the evening. Highs will be near 60.


