Accuweather Forecast: Sunny, cool weekend

It's expected to be partly cloudy and cool overnight. A sunny and cool start to the weekend and clouds are expected to increase later in the day on Saturday.Highs are expected to be in the high 50's to low 60's.Concord:Fremont:Redwood City:San Francisco:San Jose:Santa Rosa:TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.Lows: In the 40s.TOMORROW: Partly cloudy.Highs: In the upper 50s.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.Lows: In the 40s.TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies.HIGHS: Near 60.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.Lows: In the 30s & 40s.TOMORROW: Clouds increasing in the afternoon.HIGHS: Near 60.TONIGHT: Cool with a few clouds.Lows: In the 30s & 40s.TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skiesHIGHS: Near 60.TONIGHT: A few clouds.LOWS: In the 40s.TOMORROW: Sun to start, clouds later in the day.HIGHS: Near 60.TONIGHT: A few clouds.LOWS: In the mid 40s.TOMORROW: Partly sunny skies.HIGHS: In the lower 60s.Expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain late in the evening. Highs will be near 60.