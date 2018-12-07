Accuweather Forecast: Sunny, cool weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --It's expected to be partly cloudy and cool overnight. A sunny and cool start to the weekend and clouds are expected to increase later in the day on Saturday.
Highs are expected to be in the high 50's to low 60's.
Temperatures:
Concord: 39/59
Fremont: 45/61
Redwood City: 40/60
San Francisco: 46/59
San Jose: 43/62
Santa Rosa: 37/61
Coast
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
East Bay
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies.
HIGHS: Near 60.
East Bay Valleys
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.
TOMORROW: Clouds increasing in the afternoon.
HIGHS: Near 60.
North Bay Valleys
TONIGHT: Cool with a few clouds.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies
HIGHS: Near 60.
Peninsula
TONIGHT: A few clouds.
LOWS: In the 40s.
TOMORROW: Sun to start, clouds later in the day.
HIGHS: Near 60.
South Bay
TONIGHT: A few clouds.
LOWS: In the mid 40s.
TOMORROW: Partly sunny skies.
HIGHS: In the lower 60s.
Looking ahead to Sunday:
Expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain late in the evening. Highs will be near 60.
