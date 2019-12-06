Weather

Thanksgiving-week "Bomb Cyclone" produces record setting 75 foot wave

The "bomb cyclone" that blasted California during Thanksgiving week of 2019, produced one of the largest waves recorded in recent U.S. history.

Experts with U.C. San Diego's Scripps Institution of Oceanography say their equipment recorded a monstrous 75-foot wave off the Humboldt Coast the evening of November 27.

Scripps scientists also announced that its buoy 20 miles west of Cape Mendocino recorded wave heights that evening that averaged more than 43 feet tall .

The storm set the preliminary low-pressure record for California with a reading of 973.6 millibars at Crescent City. According to scientists, the lower the atmospheric pressure, the more intense the storm.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercalifornianorthern californiaoceans
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tahoe travel 'highly discouraged' this weekend due to winter storm
Pensacola shooting suspect was Saudi student; 4 dead: Officials
What we know about suspected Pensacola naval station shooter
Bay Area residents keep eyes to the sky as storm approaches
PAC-12 fans ready for Friday's rainy championship game
Upcoming changes to Bay Area public transit
Musk did not defame cave rescuer in 'pedo guy' tweet, LA jury finds
Show More
Police: Report of shooter on San Jose High campus is unfounded
Officials tell residents in Kincade Fire Zone to prepare for possible flooding
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
WATCH IN 60: Viral kids meet Lizzo, SantaCon, offices at Westfield Centre
Students behind the viral remix of 'Truth Hurts' meet Lizzo
More TOP STORIES News