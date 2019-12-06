Thanksgiving-week "Bomb Cyclone" produces record setting 75 foot wave

The "bomb cyclone" that blasted California during Thanksgiving week of 2019, produced one of the largest waves recorded in recent U.S. history.Experts with U.C. San Diego's Scripps Institution of Oceanography say their equipment recorded a monstrous 75-foot wave off the Humboldt Coast the evening of November 27.Scripps scientists also announced that its buoy 20 miles west of Cape Mendocino recorded wave heights that evening that averaged more than 43 feet tall .The storm set the preliminary low-pressure record for California with a reading of 973.6 millibars at Crescent City. According to scientists, the lower the atmospheric pressure, the more intense the storm.