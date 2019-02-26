Crews rescue 2 people from mudslide along Russian River

Kear Koch and Barbara Tipton just survived mudslide outside of Monte Rio. #guerneville pic.twitter.com/en0VHX6NQW — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) February 26, 2019

Word of massive mudslide in Monte Rio with possible women trapped. Confirmed by Monte Rio Fire. #abc7now. en route — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) February 26, 2019

Have seen slide outside Monte Rio. Volunteer tells us rescue in progress.

Mud blocks road. Fire Department just arriving. Walking in. #abc7now #guerneville — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) February 26, 2019

In the North Bay, drenching rain is saturating hillsides causing mudslides.ABC7 News was on the scene at Bohemian Highway near Monte Rio, not far from Guerneville, where crews rescued two people who got stuck in a big mudslide Tuesday afternoon."Well I fell into the mud when the tree fell over the top of me. It happened so fast you don't even know, you know. It's like I see an image of a tree. It's not there. It's there. You know what I mean," said Kear Koch, mudslide survivor.The landslide closed bohemian highway indefinitely.Another section of the road is expected to be closed for weeks due to flooding.