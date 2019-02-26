WEATHER

Crews rescue 2 people from mudslide along Russian River

Kear Koch and Barbara Tipton just survived mudslide outside of Monte Rio. (KGO-TV)

MONTE RIO, Calif. (KGO) --
In the North Bay, drenching rain is saturating hillsides causing mudslides.

ABC7 News was on the scene at Bohemian Highway near Monte Rio, not far from Guerneville, where crews rescued two people who got stuck in a big mudslide Tuesday afternoon.



"Well I fell into the mud when the tree fell over the top of me. It happened so fast you don't even know, you know. It's like I see an image of a tree. It's not there. It's there. You know what I mean," said Kear Koch, mudslide survivor.

The landslide closed bohemian highway indefinitely.

Another section of the road is expected to be closed for weeks due to flooding.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathermudsliderescuesonoma countystorm damagefloodingMonte Rio
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Sausalito mudslide work continues
Residents ordered to evacuate near Russian River
Accuweather Forecast: Heavy rain, gusty wind move through Bay Area
TIMELINE: Atmospheric River making its way across Bay Area
More Weather
Top Stories
Residents ordered to evacuate near Russian River
TIMELINE: Atmospheric River making its way across Bay Area
SFFD rescue dog after it falls 15 feet off cliff at Fort Funston
Sausalito mudslide work continues
Several drivers rescued from flooded roadways in Sonoma County
California's attorney general talks immigrant detainment
42-Hour ordeal ends for stranded Amtrak Passengers
Lafayette students donate to Dominican Republic after Hurricane Maria
Show More
VIDEO: Strong storm slams Bay Area
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
CHP: roads are bad enough without adding DUI into mix
Officials keep eye on rising creeks as heavy rain soaks Marin Co.
'Friend' who posted bail for R. Kelly identified
More News