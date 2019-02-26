Crews responding to mudslide along Russian River; rescue underway

MONTE RIO, Calif. (KGO) --Crews are responding to a massive mudslide in Monte Rio, along the Russian River, according to fire officials.
RELATED: Residents advised to evacuate near Russian River in Sonoma County
ABC7 News Reporter Wayne Freedman has seen the slide. He spoke to Kear Koch and Barbara Tipson, who just survived the slide.
Kear says he was trapped in the slide. He says trees flew down every which way.
Survival story. #guerneville Kear Koch #abc7now pic.twitter.com/0EEDcKYN9x— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) February 26, 2019
Mud has closed Bohemian Highway in both directions.
Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.
Kear Koch and Barbara Tipton just survived mudslide outside of Monte Rio. #guerneville pic.twitter.com/en0VHX6NQW— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) February 26, 2019
Word of massive mudslide in Monte Rio with possible women trapped. Confirmed by Monte Rio Fire. #abc7now. en route— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) February 26, 2019
Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
Have seen slide outside Monte Rio. Volunteer tells us rescue in progress.— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) February 26, 2019
Mud blocks road. Fire Department just arriving. Walking in. #abc7now #guerneville