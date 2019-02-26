Crews responding to mudslide along Russian River; rescue underway

Kear Koch and Barbara Tipton just survived mudslide outside of Monte Rio. #guerneville pic.twitter.com/en0VHX6NQW — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) February 26, 2019

Word of massive mudslide in Monte Rio with possible women trapped. Confirmed by Monte Rio Fire. #abc7now. en route — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) February 26, 2019

Have seen slide outside Monte Rio. Volunteer tells us rescue in progress.

Mud blocks road. Fire Department just arriving. Walking in. #abc7now #guerneville — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) February 26, 2019

Crews are responding to a massive mudslide in Monte Rio, along the Russian River, according to fire officials.ABC7 News Reporter Wayne Freedman has seen the slide. He spoke to Kear Koch and Barbara Tipson, who just survived the slide.Kear says he was trapped in the slide. He says trees flew down every which way.Mud has closed Bohemian Highway in both directions.