Crews responding to mudslide along Russian River; rescue underway

A flooded Russian River is pictured from the Monte Rio Bridge on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (@sonomasheriff/Twitter)

MONTE RIO, Calif. (KGO) --
Crews are responding to a massive mudslide in Monte Rio, along the Russian River, according to fire officials.

RELATED: Residents advised to evacuate near Russian River in Sonoma County

ABC7 News Reporter Wayne Freedman has seen the slide. He spoke to Kear Koch and Barbara Tipson, who just survived the slide.

Kear says he was trapped in the slide. He says trees flew down every which way.



Mud has closed Bohemian Highway in both directions.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.

