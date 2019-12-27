Dangerous waves and rip currents hit Bay Area beaches

PACIFICA, Calif. (KGO) -- If you plan on heading to a Bay Area beach, make sure to prepare for the dangerous waves.Officials are warning of the dangerous conditions, including sneaker waves, large shore breaks and rip currents.Visitors are also advised to stay off the jetties and avoid west and northwest-facing beaches.Despite the dangerous conditions, many sightseers came out to Pacifica Pier to admire the massive waves.Tourist Lucia Bay from Philadelphia says, "It just makes you feel little and reminds you of how big the whole wide world, the universe is. So it's a nice feeling especially around this time of year when you are reflecting on a lot of things in life."Officials advise to keep your pets close and not turn your back to the ocean.The beach hazard warning is in effect until 9 p.m.