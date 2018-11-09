East Bay high school football postponed because of Camp Fire smoke

The smoke in the Bay Area is wreaking havoc on high school football games as many are postponed due to the unhealthy air.Using various air quality measures, including the PurpleAir and WeatherBug apps, North Coast Section made an unprecedented move and cancelled 75 percent of tonight's championship games."We feel that this is really in some respects kind of a state of emergency, that with so many games going on and with the poor air quality we really needed to take steps as a section," said Gil Lemmon, the North Coast Section commissioner.They postponed the Monte Visa San Ramon Valley game, the San Leandro California high school game and the Benicia Bishop O'Dowd game.The Bishop O'Dowd athletic director compared this "smoke out" to a rain out. They'll play the game instead on Monday as the murky skies in the Oakland hills choked in on the school's football field.The Central Coast Section also postponed games until tomorrow, including the Burlingame Mountain View game and the Leland versus Serra game."The rule is still that at game time if the air quality is 151 or higher then they're not allowed to go ahead and conduct the game," Lemmon said.