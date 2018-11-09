CAMP FIRE

East Bay high school football postponed because of Camp Fire smoke

EMBED </>More Videos

FRIDAY NIGHT HAZE: The North Coast Section cancelled 75 percent of Friday's championship high school football games because of poor air quality. (KGO-TV)

by Leslie Brinkley
CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) --
The smoke in the Bay Area is wreaking havoc on high school football games as many are postponed due to the unhealthy air.

RELATED: Bay Area high school football playoff games canceled due to poor air quality

Using various air quality measures, including the PurpleAir and WeatherBug apps, North Coast Section made an unprecedented move and cancelled 75 percent of tonight's championship games.

"We feel that this is really in some respects kind of a state of emergency, that with so many games going on and with the poor air quality we really needed to take steps as a section," said Gil Lemmon, the North Coast Section commissioner.

RELATED: Air quality in Bay Area worse than Beijing due to Camp Fire in Butte County

They postponed the Monte Visa San Ramon Valley game, the San Leandro California high school game and the Benicia Bishop O'Dowd game.

The Bishop O'Dowd athletic director compared this "smoke out" to a rain out. They'll play the game instead on Monday as the murky skies in the Oakland hills choked in on the school's football field.

RELATED: Poor air quality triggers dozens of school closures in Bay Area

The Central Coast Section also postponed games until tomorrow, including the Burlingame Mountain View game and the Leland versus Serra game.

"The rule is still that at game time if the air quality is 151 or higher then they're not allowed to go ahead and conduct the game," Lemmon said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherair qualitysmokewildfirefireCamp Firehigh school footballschoolhigh schoolsportsConcord
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Bay Area high school football playoff games canceled due to poor air quality
Air quality in Bay Area worse than Beijing due to Camp Fire in Butte Co.
Poor air quality triggers dozens of school closures in Bay Area
CAMP FIRE
'Firenado' vs. 'fire whirl' - an expert explains the difference
WATCH LIVE: Officials in Chico give updates on Camp Fire in Butte County
NOAA satellite imagery shows California fires from space
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire burning in Butte County
More Camp Fire
WEATHER
'Firenado' vs. 'fire whirl' - an expert explains the difference
Air quality in Bay Area worse than Beijing due to Camp Fire in Butte Co.
PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Northern California
Poor air quality triggers dozens of school closures in Bay Area
More Weather
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Officials in Chico give updates on Camp Fire in Butte County
6 dead in massive Butte County wildfire now at 90,000 acres
3 killed in car accident on I-80 in Fairfield
'Firenado' vs. 'fire whirl' - an expert explains the difference
Video shows aftermath of terrifying escape from Butte Co. wildfire
NOAA satellite imagery shows California fires from space
Butte County Fire: Current evacuations, road closures, donation information
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire burning in Butte County
Show More
'I thought I was going to die': Woman drives through flames to flee Malibu wildfire
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Kami Pad, Bertolli Olive Oil
Thousand Oaks endures fire evacuations after mass shooting
Meet this week's Perfect Pet: Diamond, the extreme snuggle bug
Butte County Fire: How you can help the victims
More News