CAMP FIRE

Bay Area struggles with third day of choking smoke from Camp Fire

EMBED </>More Videos

STAY INDOORS AND LIMIT YOUR EXPOSURE: "There's really no areas in the Bay Area that are healthy to breathe air." (KGO-TV)

by Cornell W. Barnard
RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) --
Dogs and their owners were out at Point Isabel in Richmond, Calif., on Saturday, but it wasn't the usual crowd. Many likely stayed away because of poor air quality due to smoke from the Camp Fire in Butte County.

Justin Oh, who wore a face mask for protection, came with his dog but left after 15 minutes.

RELATED: Does wearing a mask when it's smoky outside work?

"We came here for a quick stroll and yeah it feels pretty bad out here, so we're just heading out," Oh said.

The Van Moppes family from Vallejo made a quick stop at Starbucks in Pinole, but the smoke was too much to handle.

"I have heart problems so I have to wear these things," D. Van Moppes said of his mask.

RELATED: Air quality in Bay Area worse than Beijing due to Camp Fire in Butte County

The Bay Area Air Quality Control Management District advises people to take it easy and stay indoors.

"There's really no areas in the Bay Area that are healthy to breathe air, so we're telling people to stay indoors and limit your time outside," said Walter Wallace, a spokesperson for the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

Despite the warning, ABC7 saw many people jogging around Lake Merritt in Oakland. Some joggers were wearing masks.

RELATED: Poor air quality from CA wildfires impacts San Francisco tourists

Smoke shrouded the Bay Bridge and Treasure Island from Emeryville.

Air quality officials expect the air to remain unhealthy in parts of the Bay Area until at least Monday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherair qualitycaliforniaCamp Firefirewildfirebrush firesmokehealthpollutionSan FranciscoOaklandEmeryvilleRichmond
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Does wearing a mask when it's smoky outside work?
Air quality in Bay Area worse than Beijing due to Camp Fire in Butte Co.
Poor air quality from CA wildfires impacts SF tourists
CAMP FIRE
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires
Teacher: Bus drivers evacuated students amid California fire
PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Northern California
Napa foot races canceled due to poor air quality from Camp Fire smoke
More Camp Fire
WEATHER
Accuweather Forecast: Poor air quality throughout the weekend
Woolsey Fire whips up 'terrifying' firenado
PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Northern California
PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn in Ventura County
More Weather
Top Stories
Camp Fire in Butte County grows to 105,000 acres with 20 percent containment
California firefighters blast President Trump over wildfire tweets
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires
VIDEO: A look at the devastation in Butte County from Camp Fire
Does wearing a mask when it's smoky outside work?
Teacher: Bus drivers evacuated students amid California fire
Dispatch calls suggest PG&E power lines may have started Camp Fire
Woolsey Fire whips up 'terrifying' firenado
Show More
'Bachelor' mansion threatened by Woolsey Fire
Butte County Fire: How you can help the victims
Napa foot races canceled due to poor air quality from Camp Fire smoke
Pair of earthquakes shake Vallejo area within minutes of each other
String of six suspicious fires under investigation in SF's Golden Gate Park
More News