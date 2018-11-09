CAMP FIRE

Does wearing a mask when it's smoky outside work?

EMBED </>More Videos

The air in the Bay Area has been filled with smoke because of a massive fire burning in Northern California's Butte County. What are the risks of breathing in the smoke -- and do masks even work? (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) --
If you've been outside in the Bay Area in the last couple days, you'll undoubtedly have experienced the smoke and haze, a result of the Camp Fire currently burning in Northern California's Butte County.

Air quality can actually have serious effects on your health. If you live in San Francisco, you should keep track of the air quality by visiting https://www.sf72.org/ or following the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management on Twitter.

RELATED: Air quality in Bay Area worse than Beijing due to Camp Fire in Butte County

When the Air Quality Index is above 150, the San Francisco Health Department recommends that everyone, even healthy adults and people not usually sensitive to smoke, should take precautions by reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

But people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teenagers should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion when the Air Quality Index is above just 100.

RELATED: Poor air quality from CA wildfires impacts San Francisco tourists

And for those interested in buying a mask to help mitigate the effects of the smoke: the California Department of Public Health advises that most regular masks, including surgical masks and dust masks, don't actually prevent inhalation of small particles or gases in smoke.



But some types of masks do filter up to 95 percent of small smoke particles and are marked with one of the following: "P95," "R95" or "N95." Other masks with higher ratings -- marked "P100," "R100" or "N100" -- can filter out even more particles, according to the California Department of Public Health.

But without a good seal around the wearer's mouth and nose, these masks won't be effective. Find more information about masks here.

The Bay Area Quality Management District advises that masks aren't suitable for men with beards or young children.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherair qualitycaliforniaCamp Firefirewildfirebrush firesmokehealthpollutionSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Air quality in Bay Area worse than Beijing due to Camp Fire in Butte Co.
Poor air quality from CA wildfires impacts SF tourists
CAMP FIRE
Camp Fire evacuees fleeing flames overwhelm Chico evacuation center
California wildfires affect practices for Rams, Raiders
Smoke-filled skies in Sonoma County conjure bad memories
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire burning in Butte County
More Camp Fire
WEATHER
Smoke-filled skies in Sonoma County conjure bad memories
Poor air quality from CA wildfires impacts SF tourists
Accuweather Forecast: Poor air quality from wildfires continues in Bay Area
'Firenado' vs. 'fire whirl' - an expert explains the difference
More Weather
Top Stories
9 dead in massive Butte County wildfire now at 90,000 acres
Camp Fire evacuees fleeing flames overwhelm Chico evacuation center
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire burning in Butte County
Woolsey Fire chars 35,000 acres, 250K under evacuations
PG&E under scrutiny as Camp Fire rages in Butte County
Mayor of Paradise, Calif., surveys devastation left by Camp Fire
Accuweather Forecast: Poor air quality from wildfires continues in Bay Area
Caitlyn Jenner, Scott Derrickson lose homes in SoCal wildfire
Show More
Ghost Ship defendants give up on plea deal, want trial
Butte County Fire: How you can help the victims
NOAA satellite imagery shows California fires from space
VIDEO: A look at the devastation in Butte County from Camp Fire
Video shows aftermath of terrifying escape from Butte Co. wildfire
More News