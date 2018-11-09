A look at downtown San Francisco from Twin Peaks. #campfireparadise pic.twitter.com/XXeeHkNxUk — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) November 9, 2018

Public schools in #SanFrancisco will keep students indoors during recess and P.E. due to poor air quality. ⁦@SFUnified⁩ #campfireparadise pic.twitter.com/IIYJs1ka7A — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) November 9, 2018

Cable car operators have been given masks to protect from the horrible smoke in the air. Totally voluntary, but every operator I saw had one on. @sfmta_muni #campfireparadise pic.twitter.com/SrV6OOwIh6 — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) November 9, 2018

Not a great day to be a tourist in #SanFrancisco with this poor air quality. #campfireparadise pic.twitter.com/ILk90wfn6b — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) November 9, 2018

In San Francisco, schools suspended recess and any other outdoor activity because of the poor air quality. It wasn't the best time to be a tourist, either.Let's take one of San Francisco's main attractions, the cable cars. Operators were given masks to protect themselves from the smoke.Tourists had to ask why people had them on."I'm fine I don't have a problem with it. I am surprised to see so many people walking around with masks actually," said a tourist from Australia."I'm feeling a little in my chest, but other than that it's alright. Yeah, yeah just a little tight," Sue Gillbinks, also visiting from Australia.School playgrounds typically bustling with kids at noon were empty. San Francisco Unified ordered every school to keep kids from playing outdoors."We've been monitoring the air quality for San Francisco and we know that right now it's not at a healthy level, so we want to make sure that kids are kept indoors," explained Laura Dudnick, spokesperson for the San Francisco Unified School District.There were cries of disappointment from Twin Peaks. The quintessential wedding photo was not meant to be.We ran into a retired firefighter from North Carolina who is used to the smoke. He was disappointed that he had to miss out on what should have been an incredible view."I'm amazed what you can't see here. I'd like to come back when it's clear," said Robert Doss, who was visiting a friend in San Francisco."We're from Germany and it's kind of a bummer to be up here on Twin Peaks and not really be able to see anything, on the other hand it's kind of cool to be in California during a wildfire, it's an authentic California experience," said Liz Kraft, a tourist.