Butte County Fire: Current evacuations, road closures, donation information

The Town of Pulga

All of Pentz Road in Paradise east to Highway 70.

Zones 2, 6, 7 and 13

South Pine Zone, Old Magalia Zone and the South Coutelenc Zone

Carnegie Zone, North Pines Zone, North Fir Haven Zone and South Fir Haven Zone

Centerville and Butte Creek areas

Zones 1, 5, 11 and 12

Nimshew Zone

Lower Clark and Lower Skyway zones

Lower Neal and Upper Honey Run zones

Highway 32 from Nopel Avenue to the Chico City limits

The area of Cherokee from Highway 70 to the lake, south to Table Mountain Boulevard.

Oro Chico Highway from Duham Dayton north to Estates Drive

Humbug, Lovelock and North Coutelenc zones

The area of Skyway from Lower Paradise down the Skyway to the Chico City limits.

Highway 32 from Nopel north to the County line

The area West of 99 from 149 north to Chico City Limits, west to the Midway

OPEN: Butte County Fairgrounds (199 E Hazel St, Gridley, CA 95948)

OPEN: Yuba-Sutter Fairground (442 Franklin Ave, Yuba City, CA 95991)

OPEN: Glenn County Fairgrounds (221 E Yolo St, Orland, CA 95963)

OPEN: Chester Memorial Hall (22 Gay Street, Chester)

THIS SHELTER IS FULL: Chico Elks Club (1705 Manzanita, Chico)

THIS SHELTER IS FULL: Oroville Nazarene Church (2238 Monte Vista Ave, Oroville, CA 95966)

THIS SHELTER IS FULL - Neighborhood Church (2801 Notre Dame Blvd, Chico, CA 95928)

When evacuating, take your animals with you.

Make sure to bring water, food, bedding, and any containment devices necessary.

If you are unable to take large animals, leave them in open pastures and leave food out.

DO NOT lock them up in a barn.

The Old County Hospital at 2279 Del Oro and Mono, Suite E

The Chico Municipal Airport (150 Airpark Blvd, Chico, CA 95973)

Butte County Fairgrounds, 199 E Hazel St, Gridley, CA 95948

Call Line Information:

The Town of Paradise Call Center: 530-879-3708 (for town information)

The Fire Public Information Line: 530-538-7826 (fire information)

Hwy 70 between Pentz Rd to Plumas County line

Skyway, Hwy 99 from 149/99 junction to 9th St. Hwy 191 and Pentz Road.

Monetary Donations: We thank those wanting to make donations for the Camp Fire. Currently the best way to contribute is to make a monetary donation via the North Valley Community Foundation website.

Supplies: Hope Center in Oroville (1950 Kitrick Ave Ste. A) is taking donations. Hours: Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Needs: warm clothes, shoes, socks, coats (primarily for elderly residents).

Those wishing to volunteer should contact Caring Choices by calling 530-899-3873 or visiting them at 1398 Ridgewood in Chico.

The 'Camp Fire' in Butte County is evolving quickly. Here's a central list of all current evacuations, road closures, and evacuations centers in the Butte County area:*If assistance is needed in evacuating, call 9-1-1.*For more information on road closures visit: http://www.dot.ca.gov/hq/roadinfo/Hourly