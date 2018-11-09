Butte County Fire: Current evacuations, road closures, donation information

PARADISE, Calif. (KGO) --The 'Camp Fire' in Butte County is evolving quickly. Here's a central list of all current evacuations, road closures, and evacuations centers in the Butte County area:
Evacuation Orders & Warnings
Current Evacuation Orders:
- The Town of Pulga
- All of Pentz Road in Paradise east to Highway 70.
- Zones 2, 6, 7 and 13
- South Pine Zone, Old Magalia Zone and the South Coutelenc Zone
- Carnegie Zone, North Pines Zone, North Fir Haven Zone and South Fir Haven Zone
- Centerville and Butte Creek areas
- Zones 1, 5, 11 and 12
- Nimshew Zone
- Lower Clark and Lower Skyway zones
- Lower Neal and Upper Honey Run zones
- Highway 32 from Nopel Avenue to the Chico City limits
- The area of Cherokee from Highway 70 to the lake, south to Table Mountain Boulevard.
- Oro Chico Highway from Duham Dayton north to Estates Drive
Current Evacuation Warnings:
- Humbug, Lovelock and North Coutelenc zones
- The area of Skyway from Lower Paradise down the Skyway to the Chico City limits.
- Highway 32 from Nopel north to the County line
- The area West of 99 from 149 north to Chico City Limits, west to the Midway
Evacuation Shelter Information:
- OPEN: Butte County Fairgrounds (199 E Hazel St, Gridley, CA 95948)
- OPEN: Yuba-Sutter Fairground (442 Franklin Ave, Yuba City, CA 95991)
- OPEN: Glenn County Fairgrounds (221 E Yolo St, Orland, CA 95963)
- OPEN: Chester Memorial Hall (22 Gay Street, Chester)
- THIS SHELTER IS FULL: Chico Elks Club (1705 Manzanita, Chico)
- THIS SHELTER IS FULL: Oroville Nazarene Church (2238 Monte Vista Ave, Oroville, CA 95966)
- THIS SHELTER IS FULL - Neighborhood Church (2801 Notre Dame Blvd, Chico, CA 95928)
*If assistance is needed in evacuating, call 9-1-1.
Animal Evacuation Information:
- When evacuating, take your animals with you.
- Make sure to bring water, food, bedding, and any containment devices necessary.
- If you are unable to take large animals, leave them in open pastures and leave food out.
- DO NOT lock them up in a barn.
Animal Shelter Information:
Small Animals:
- The Old County Hospital at 2279 Del Oro and Mono, Suite E
- The Chico Municipal Airport (150 Airpark Blvd, Chico, CA 95973)
Large Animal:
- Butte County Fairgrounds, 199 E Hazel St, Gridley, CA 95948
Call Line Information:
- The Town of Paradise Call Center: 530-879-3708 (for town information)
- The Fire Public Information Line: 530-538-7826 (fire information)
Road Closures:
- Hwy 70 between Pentz Rd to Plumas County line
- Skyway, Hwy 99 from 149/99 junction to 9th St. Hwy 191 and Pentz Road.
*For more information on road closures visit: http://www.dot.ca.gov/hq/roadinfo/Hourly
How to Help/Donate:
Donations:
- Monetary Donations: We thank those wanting to make donations for the Camp Fire. Currently the best way to contribute is to make a monetary donation via the North Valley Community Foundation website.
- Supplies: Hope Center in Oroville (1950 Kitrick Ave Ste. A) is taking donations. Hours: Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Needs: warm clothes, shoes, socks, coats (primarily for elderly residents).
Volunteers:
- Those wishing to volunteer should contact Caring Choices by calling 530-899-3873 or visiting them at 1398 Ridgewood in Chico.