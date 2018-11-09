CAMP FIRE

Butte County Fire: Current evacuations, road closures, donation information

EMBED </>More Videos

A fast-moving wildfire that has ravaged a Northern California town sent residents racing to escape on roads that turned into tunnels of fire as thick smoke darkened the daytime sky. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Brandon Behle
PARADISE, Calif. (KGO) --
The 'Camp Fire' in Butte County is evolving quickly. Here's a central list of all current evacuations, road closures, and evacuations centers in the Butte County area:

VIDEO: Firenado whips around Camp Fire in Butte County

Evacuation Orders & Warnings
Current Evacuation Orders:

  • The Town of Pulga
  • All of Pentz Road in Paradise east to Highway 70.
  • Zones 2, 6, 7 and 13
  • South Pine Zone, Old Magalia Zone and the South Coutelenc Zone
  • Carnegie Zone, North Pines Zone, North Fir Haven Zone and South Fir Haven Zone
  • Centerville and Butte Creek areas
  • Zones 1, 5, 11 and 12
  • Nimshew Zone
  • Lower Clark and Lower Skyway zones
  • Lower Neal and Upper Honey Run zones
  • Highway 32 from Nopel Avenue to the Chico City limits
  • The area of Cherokee from Highway 70 to the lake, south to Table Mountain Boulevard.
  • Oro Chico Highway from Duham Dayton north to Estates Drive

Current Evacuation Warnings:

  • Humbug, Lovelock and North Coutelenc zones
  • The area of Skyway from Lower Paradise down the Skyway to the Chico City limits.
  • Highway 32 from Nopel north to the County line
  • The area West of 99 from 149 north to Chico City Limits, west to the Midway

Evacuation Shelter Information:

  • OPEN: Butte County Fairgrounds (199 E Hazel St, Gridley, CA 95948)
  • OPEN: Yuba-Sutter Fairground (442 Franklin Ave, Yuba City, CA 95991)
  • OPEN: Glenn County Fairgrounds (221 E Yolo St, Orland, CA 95963)
  • OPEN: Chester Memorial Hall (22 Gay Street, Chester)
  • THIS SHELTER IS FULL: Chico Elks Club (1705 Manzanita, Chico)
  • THIS SHELTER IS FULL: Oroville Nazarene Church (2238 Monte Vista Ave, Oroville, CA 95966)
  • THIS SHELTER IS FULL - Neighborhood Church (2801 Notre Dame Blvd, Chico, CA 95928)

*If assistance is needed in evacuating, call 9-1-1.

RELATED: Poor air quality triggers dozens of school closures in Bay Area

Animal Evacuation Information:
  • When evacuating, take your animals with you.
  • Make sure to bring water, food, bedding, and any containment devices necessary.
  • If you are unable to take large animals, leave them in open pastures and leave food out.
  • DO NOT lock them up in a barn.

Animal Shelter Information:

Small Animals:

  • The Old County Hospital at 2279 Del Oro and Mono, Suite E
  • The Chico Municipal Airport (150 Airpark Blvd, Chico, CA 95973)

Large Animal:

  • Butte County Fairgrounds, 199 E Hazel St, Gridley, CA 95948

Call Line Information:

  • The Town of Paradise Call Center: 530-879-3708 (for town information)
  • The Fire Public Information Line: 530-538-7826 (fire information)

Road Closures:

  • Hwy 70 between Pentz Rd to Plumas County line
  • Skyway, Hwy 99 from 149/99 junction to 9th St. Hwy 191 and Pentz Road.

*For more information on road closures visit: http://www.dot.ca.gov/hq/roadinfo/Hourly

How to Help/Donate:

Donations:

  • Monetary Donations: We thank those wanting to make donations for the Camp Fire. Currently the best way to contribute is to make a monetary donation via the North Valley Community Foundation website.
  • Supplies: Hope Center in Oroville (1950 Kitrick Ave Ste. A) is taking donations. Hours: Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Needs: warm clothes, shoes, socks, coats (primarily for elderly residents).

Volunteers:

  • Those wishing to volunteer should contact Caring Choices by calling 530-899-3873 or visiting them at 1398 Ridgewood in Chico.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfireCamp Firecaliforniaevacuationcal firebrush firefirefightersprepare norcalNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Terrifying police radio details wildfire evacuation in Butte Co.
VIDEO: Firenado whips around Camp Fire in Butte County
CAMP FIRE
California wildfires affect practices for Rams, Raiders
Poor air quality triggers dozens of school closures in Bay Area
PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Northern California
East Bay schools keep students inside because of wildfire smoke
More Camp Fire
Top Stories
5 dead in massive Butte County wildfire
3 killed in car accident on I-80 in Fairfield
Ghost Ship defendants give up on plea deal, want trial
Magnitude 3.7 earthquake hits near Willits
Poor air quality triggers dozens of school closures in Bay Area
PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Northern California
Woolsey Fire chars 14,000 acres, 75K homes under evacuation
Accuweather Forecast: Unhealthy air today, fire danger returns tomorrow
Show More
PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn in Ventura County
VIDEO: Firenado whips around Camp Fire in Butte County
Family loses home of 21 years to Woolsey Fire
'Sounded like gunfire:' Water heater blamed for panic at Topsail High
Thousand Oaks community mourns mass shooting victims at vigil
More News