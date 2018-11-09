Butte County Fire: How you can help the victims

Monetary Donations: We thank those wanting to make donations for the Camp Fire. Currently the best way to contribute is to make a monetary donation via the North Valley Community Foundation website.

Supplies: Hope Center in Oroville (1950 Kitrick Ave Ste. A) is taking donations. Hours: Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Needs: warm clothes, shoes, socks, coats (primarily for elderly residents).

Those wishing to volunteer should contact Caring Choices by calling 530-899-3873 or visiting them at 1398 Ridgewood in Chico.

The 'Camp Fire' in Butte County is evolving quickly. Here's a central list of all current evacuations, road closures, and evacuations centers in the Butte County area: