Butte County Fire: How you can help the victims

The Camp Fire in Butte County has forced thousands to flee as it consumes communities in northern California. (KGO-TV)

Brandon Behle
PARADISE, Calif. (KGO) --
The 'Camp Fire' in Butte County is evolving quickly. Here's a central list of all current evacuations, road closures, and evacuations centers in the Butte County area:

How to Help/Donate:

Donations:

  • Monetary Donations: We thank those wanting to make donations for the Camp Fire. Currently the best way to contribute is to make a monetary donation via the North Valley Community Foundation website.
  • Supplies: Hope Center in Oroville (1950 Kitrick Ave Ste. A) is taking donations. Hours: Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Needs: warm clothes, shoes, socks, coats (primarily for elderly residents).

Volunteers:

  • Those wishing to volunteer should contact Caring Choices by calling 530-899-3873 or visiting them at 1398 Ridgewood in Chico.
