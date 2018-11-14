SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Smoke from Butte County's Camp Fire has swept into the Bay Area. Here's how you can check air quality levels where you live. The map below will update every five minutes.
MAP: Current Bay Area Air Quality Conditions
Good: Air Quality is considered satisfactory and air pollution poses little or no risk.
Moderate: Air Quality is acceptable; however, for some pollutants there may be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.
Sensitive Groups: Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is not likely to be affected
Unhealthy: Everyone may begin to experience health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.
Very Unhealthy: Health warnings of emergency conditions. The entire population is more likely to be affected.
Hazardous: Health alert: everyone may experience more serious health effects.
