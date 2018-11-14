CAMP FIRE

California Wildfires: Check current Bay Area air quality levels

EMBED </>More Videos

Our automatically updating map shows current air quality levels across the Bay Area.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Smoke from Butte County's Camp Fire has swept into the Bay Area. Here's how you can check air quality levels where you live. The map below will update every five minutes.

MAP: Current Bay Area Air Quality Conditions


Good: Air Quality is considered satisfactory and air pollution poses little or no risk.

Moderate: Air Quality is acceptable; however, for some pollutants there may be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.

RELATED: Does wearing a mask when it's smoky outside work?

Sensitive Groups: Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is not likely to be affected

Unhealthy: Everyone may begin to experience health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.

RELATED: Unhealthy air from Camp Fire continues to blanket Bay Area

Very Unhealthy: Health warnings of emergency conditions. The entire population is more likely to be affected.

Hazardous: Health alert: everyone may experience more serious health effects.

See more stories, photos and videos on the Camp Fire in Butte County here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherair qualityCamp Firefirewildfirebrush firesmokepollutionWoolsey Fireu.s. & worldhealthasthmabay area air quality management districtSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Unhealthy air from Camp Fire continues to blanket Bay Area
Does wearing a mask when it's smoky outside work?
Air quality in Bay Area worse than Beijing due to Camp Fire in Butte Co.
Poor air quality from CA wildfires impacts SF tourists
CAMP FIRE
One of last residents to evacuate Paradise films as Camp Fire burns town
Respiratory problems in children doubles due to poor air quality
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
ABC7 teams up with Vitalant for blood drive in SF
More Camp Fire
WEATHER
Accuweather Forecast: 6th consecutive day of poor air, relief coming
What is a nor'easter?
Smoke from California wildfires travels across US
Winter Spare the Air Alert in effect through Friday
More Weather
Top Stories
One of last residents to evacuate Paradise films as Camp Fire burns town
Camp Fire: Death toll in Butte County rises to 48; many still missing
Camp Fire: Bay Area lawyers to sue PG&E for alleged negligence
49ers fan missing after Monday Night Football Game at Levi's Stadium
Central American migrants seeking asylum reach US border in Tijuana
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires
ABC7 teams up with Vitalant for blood drive in SF
PG&E says if found responsible for Camp Fire, cost would exceed insurance coverage
Show More
Stephen Curry likely out for Warriors' next five games and maybe more
Camp Fire: List of people missing in Butte County
Sierra Fire: Rialto blaze jumps to more than 140 acres
Accuweather Forecast: 6th consecutive day of poor air, relief coming
Camp Fire: Death toll could rise above 100, Cal Fire says
More News