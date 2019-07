HIXON, Tenn. -- Tree trimmers in Hixson, Tennessee, stirred up an allergy-sufferer's nightmare.Video shows a falling river birch tree erupting into a plume of pollen.Timberline Outdoors called it a "pollen bomb.""If you think your allergies are trying to kill you, you'd be right!" Timberline Outdoors wrote on Facebook.This video may seem familiar.Last year, a backhoe loader struck a tree creating a "pollen bomb" in Millville, New Jersey.RELATED: Easy things you can do to beat allergies when pollen count spikes