You know it is a wet winter in the Bay Area when the reservoir at Lake Berryessa in Napa County overflows and the spillway is active.About a week ago the hole was dry but then came this latest round of rain. Now water is rushing through, it works kind of like the drain in the kitchen sink.The water goes through a pipe and travels about 200 feet to Putah Creek.It is quite a sight to see and doesn't happen too often. The last time the reservoir overflowed and the spillway was active was February 2017.Before that, it had been ten years since the spillway was running.