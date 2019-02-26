WEATHER

You know it's a wet winter when the famous Lake Berryessa spillway is active

EMBED </>More Videos

You know it is a wet winter in the Bay Area when the reservoir at Lake Berryessa in Napa County overflows and the spillway is active.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
You know it is a wet winter in the Bay Area when the reservoir at Lake Berryessa in Napa County overflows and the spillway is active.

About a week ago the hole was dry but then came this latest round of rain. Now water is rushing through, it works kind of like the drain in the kitchen sink.

The water goes through a pipe and travels about 200 feet to Putah Creek.

RELATED: 'Morning Glory' spillway spills over for first time in 10 years

It is quite a sight to see and doesn't happen too often. The last time the reservoir overflowed and the spillway was active was February 2017.

Before that, it had been ten years since the spillway was running.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherstormwatercoolercaliforniaspillsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Russian River could reach historic flood levels in Guerneville
Train moving after 183 stuck on Amtrak since Sunday
Atmospheric river expected to soak Bay Area
Epic Sierra snow makes long Bay Area to Tahoe journey worthwhile
More weather
WEATHER
Russian River flooding forces thousands to evacuate
Russian River could reach historic flood levels in Guerneville
MAP: Flooding info for North Bay residents
Napa River rising to flood stage
More Weather
Top Stories
Russian River could reach historic flood levels in Guerneville
TIMELINE: Atmospheric River making its way across Bay Area
Oakland Unified officials say they are losing $1-million per day during strike
Rain closes several schools in Sonoma County
Russian River flooding forces thousands to evacuate
Rock out in the East Bay and help those in need
PG&E rebate checks bounce due to temporary bank freeze
BART riders with disabilities frustrated with broken equipment
Show More
MAP: Flooding info for North Bay residents
Group soliciting donations for leukemia patient raises suspicion in SJ
Crews rescue 2 people from mudslide along Russian River
Body camera footage shows 2017 Sunnyvale police shooting
Oakland man sentenced to 15.5 years for supporting ISIS
More News