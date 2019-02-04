SNOW

Flurry of flurries fall on Mount Hamilton

EMBED </>More Videos

Rain turned to snow as light flurries began falling and sticking to the ground just below 4,000 feet on Mount Hamilton. (KGO-TV)

Carlos Saucedo
MT HAMILTON, Calif. (KGO) --
The cold conditions made for some flurries on top of Mount Hamilton on Monday.

RELATED: Mount Diablo gets dusting of snow

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for elevations above 1,000 feet in the Bay Area from late Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning.



Rain turned to snow as light flurries began falling and sticking to the ground just below 4,000 feet.

"So far this year, it's been the most I've seen," said Rocky Francisco who works at Lick Observatory.

At 4,200 feet, the intensity of the snow picked up.

"Started coming down pretty good right about 10 am. We get snow a couple times a year, this isn't the most I've ever seen but if the forecast holds true, it might be," said Joe Halay, facilities supervisor for the observatory.


Snow hitting the peak of Mt. Hamilton is not rare but when it happens, it's always a spectacle to see.

RELATED: Snow falls atop Mount Hamilton, Diablo with dusting possible on other Bay Area peaks

"It's beautiful but it's dangerous. I certainly don't encourage anybody to come up to the observatory to play in the snow," said Halay. "This is not a snow park. We're not equipped to handle it."

Even though the observatory is closed until Wednesday, snow plows worked nonstop to clear the winding roadways around the area.

With more snow expected to fall on Mount Hamilton overnight, things might get messy for people heading up the summit.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersnowsnow stormsnowstormstormsevere weathermountainsMount Hamilton
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SNOW
Mount Diablo gets dusting of snow
VIDEO: Snow falls atop Bay Area peaks
VIDEO: February storm dumps snow on Sierra-at-Tahoe
Blizzard conditions force Kirkwood ski resort to close
More snow
WEATHER
Mount Diablo gets dusting of snow
PHOTOS: Rainbows fill the skies around the Bay Area
Rising Uvas Reservoir causes flooding concerns in Morgan Hill
VIDEO: Snow falls atop Bay Area peaks
More Weather
Top Stories
Bay Area couple reported missing after not returning from camping trip found safe
Mount Diablo gets dusting of snow
Lucky foods and traditions for Lunar New Year
95 percent of Oakland teachers vote to strike
Crews work to save stranded dolphin at SF beach
WATCH LIVE TOMORROW: President Trump to deliver State of the Union
Discovery Bay man says timeshare points mysteriously disappeared
Accuweather Forecast: Chance of scattered evening showers
Show More
Kaepernick murals spring up in Atlanta after art demolished
VIDEO: Snow falls atop Bay Area peaks
Reggie Knows Sports: 'The Super Bore'
PHOTOS: Rainbows fill the skies around the Bay Area
Rising Uvas Reservoir causes flooding concerns in Morgan Hill
More News