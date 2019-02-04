SNOW

Mount Diablo gets dusting of snow

Snow is seen on Mount Diablo on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. (KGO-TV)

By
DANVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
Mount Diablo in the East Bay got a good dusting of snow, and there may be more on the way.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas above 1,000 feet, including the East Bay hills and Mt. Diablo, which rises to 3,849 feet at its peak.

Rangers expect that some people will drive up to enjoy the snow, but warn that cars will not be allowed to drive to the top, parking below is limited and that the park itself will close at sunset.

Several inches of snow could fall by Tuesday morning.

