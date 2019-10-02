October warmth? Get ready for a hot weekend, Bay Area!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you're thinking brr! It's cold, get ready to warm up this weekend! ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma says the Bay Area will be drenched in sunshine.
"You won't need your jacket this weekend," said Tuma. "We are talking beach weather and October warmth."
Tuma's Bay Area AccuWeather forecast shows temperatures will be in the high 80s and 90s on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
"We have a spectacular weekend in store. Temperatures are going to go well above average for this time of year," said Tuma.
Even along the coastline temperatures will reach the upper 70s. It will be 80 degrees in Sausalito on Sunday. San Francisco could hit 78.
"Plan your outdoor activities now because the weekend will be filled with sunshine," said Tuma.
