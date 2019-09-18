halloween

LIST: The best pumpkin patches and corn mazes in the Bay Area

By Janell Harris
Ready to get your pumpkin picking on? Check out our list of some of the best pumpkin patches in the Bay Area. If we missed your favorite, let us know. We'll add it.

In addition to having great gourds, these spots also come with a wide variety of activities to keep everyone entertained. From the world's largest corn maze with Insta-worthy photo opportunities, there are plenty of fun activities to impress the entire family.



NORTH BAY
Cool Patch Pumpkins | Sept. 21 - Oct. 31
6150 Dixon Ave West Dixon, CA 95620 | (530) 746-8725

Nicasico Valley Pumpkin Patch | Sept. 28 - Oct. 31
5300 Nicasio Valley Rd., Nicasio, CA 94946 | (415) 662-9100

The Great Peter Pumpkin Patch at Petaluma Creamery, Petaluma | Oct. 1-31
4235 Spring Hill rd. Petaluma, CA 94952 | (707) 775-1179

Petaluma Pumpkin Patch and Amazing Corn Maze | Sept. 27 - Oct. 31
450 Stony Point Rd., Petaluma, CA 94952 | (707) 781-3132

Larry's Produce Sept. 28 - Oct.31
4606 Suisun Valley Rd., Fairfield, CA 94534 | (707) 864-8068

EAST BAY
Speer Family Farms |Sept. 20 - Oct.31
2453 Hancock St. Alameda Ca 94501 | (510) 703-3064

Dell'Osso Family Farm Pumpkin Maze | Sept. 28 - Oct.31
501 Manthey Road Lathrop, CA 95330 | (209) 969-6048

Clayton Valley Pumpkin Farm | Sept.28 - Oct. 31
1060 Pine Lane, Clayton, CA 94517 | (925) 672-5198

Joan's Farm & Pumpkin Patch | Oct. 1-31
4351 Mines Rd., Livermore, CA 94550 | (925) 447-0794

G&M Farms | Oct. 1-31
487 East Airway Blvd, Livermore CA 94551 | (925) 447-FARM

Piedmont Avenue Pumpkin Patch | Oct. 1-31
4414 Piedmont Ave, Oakland, CA 94611 | (510) 967-9363

Smith Family Farm | Oct. 1-31
4350 Sellers Ave Brentwood, CA 94513 | (925) 625-5966

SOUTH BAY
Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch | Sept. 28 - Oct. 31
Santa Teresa Blvd. At Bailey Ave. San Jose, CA 95141 | (650) 763-6935

Rodoni Farms | Sept. 29 - Oct. 31
4444 Coast Rd, Davenport, CA 95017 | (831) 426-0666

Uesugi Farms | Sept. 28 - Oct. 31
14485 Monterey Rd San Martin, CA 95046 | (408) 778-7225

Moreland Pumpkin Patch | Oct. 12- 31
4835 Doyle Rd San Jose, CA 95129

PENINSULA
Arata's Pumpkin Farm | September - October
185 Verde Rd. Half Moon Bay, CA 94019 | (650) 726-7548

Lemons Farm | September - October
12320 San Mateo Rd, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019 | (650) 726-2342

Webb Ranch | Sept. 27 - Oct. 31
2718 Alpine Road, Portola Valley, CA 94028

SAN FRANCISCO
Clancy's Pumpkins & Trees | Sept. 29 - Oct. 31
Pumpkin Patch at the SF Zoo this year only!
Sloat Blvd & Skyline Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94116 | (415) 753-2689
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventspetalumasan franciscooaklandsan mateosan josehalf moon bayhalloweenholidayfamilypumpkinbay area eventscommunityabc7 originals
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HALLOWEEN
Full schedule: 31 Nights of Halloween
Contestants brave 30 hours in a coffin at Six Flags Magic Mountain
Winchester Mystery House unveils an all-new horrifying house tour
Madonna bans cellphones at upcoming concerts in SF
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protest balloons fly high as Trump visits Bay Area for 1st time during presidency
Legendary ABC News journalist Cokie Roberts dies at 75
Bank customer felt like a suspect after fraud alert
Mountain lion found trapped inside California family's bathroom
Warriors reveal new jersey designs
Study shows which major airlines have cleanest, dirtiest water
1-day strike impacts East Bay mental health patients
Show More
Chipotle adds new protein to menu for the first time in a year
Cannabis manufacturing plant coming to East Bay suburb
Alex Trebek suffers cancer setback, will undergo more chemo
HUD Secretary Ben Carson greeted by protests during SF visit
Santa Rosa father suspected of killing infant child dies in hospital
More TOP STORIES News