LIST: The best pumpkin patches and corn mazes in the Bay Area

Ready to get your pumpkin picking on? Check out our list of some of the best pumpkin patches in the Bay Area. If we missed your favorite, let us know. We'll add it.
In addition to having great gourds, these spots also come with a wide variety of activities to keep everyone entertained. From the world's largest corn maze with Insta-worthy photo opportunities, there are plenty of fun activities to impress the entire family.
NORTH BAY
Cool Patch Pumpkins | Sept. 21 - Oct. 31
6150 Dixon Ave West Dixon, CA 95620 | (530) 746-8725
Nicasico Valley Pumpkin Patch | Sept. 28 - Oct. 31
5300 Nicasio Valley Rd., Nicasio, CA 94946 | (415) 662-9100
The Great Peter Pumpkin Patch at Petaluma Creamery, Petaluma | Oct. 1-31
4235 Spring Hill rd. Petaluma, CA 94952 | (707) 775-1179
Petaluma Pumpkin Patch and Amazing Corn Maze | Sept. 27 - Oct. 31
450 Stony Point Rd., Petaluma, CA 94952 | (707) 781-3132
Larry's Produce Sept. 28 - Oct.31
4606 Suisun Valley Rd., Fairfield, CA 94534 | (707) 864-8068
EAST BAY
Speer Family Farms |Sept. 20 - Oct.31
2453 Hancock St. Alameda Ca 94501 | (510) 703-3064
Dell'Osso Family Farm Pumpkin Maze | Sept. 28 - Oct.31
501 Manthey Road Lathrop, CA 95330 | (209) 969-6048
Clayton Valley Pumpkin Farm | Sept.28 - Oct. 31
1060 Pine Lane, Clayton, CA 94517 | (925) 672-5198
Joan's Farm & Pumpkin Patch | Oct. 1-31
4351 Mines Rd., Livermore, CA 94550 | (925) 447-0794
G&M Farms | Oct. 1-31
487 East Airway Blvd, Livermore CA 94551 | (925) 447-FARM
Piedmont Avenue Pumpkin Patch | Oct. 1-31
4414 Piedmont Ave, Oakland, CA 94611 | (510) 967-9363
Smith Family Farm | Oct. 1-31
4350 Sellers Ave Brentwood, CA 94513 | (925) 625-5966
SOUTH BAY
Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch | Sept. 28 - Oct. 31
Santa Teresa Blvd. At Bailey Ave. San Jose, CA 95141 | (650) 763-6935
Rodoni Farms | Sept. 29 - Oct. 31
4444 Coast Rd, Davenport, CA 95017 | (831) 426-0666
Uesugi Farms | Sept. 28 - Oct. 31
14485 Monterey Rd San Martin, CA 95046 | (408) 778-7225
Moreland Pumpkin Patch | Oct. 12- 31
4835 Doyle Rd San Jose, CA 95129
PENINSULA
Arata's Pumpkin Farm | September - October
185 Verde Rd. Half Moon Bay, CA 94019 | (650) 726-7548
Lemons Farm | September - October
12320 San Mateo Rd, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019 | (650) 726-2342
Webb Ranch | Sept. 27 - Oct. 31
2718 Alpine Road, Portola Valley, CA 94028
SAN FRANCISCO
Clancy's Pumpkins & Trees | Sept. 29 - Oct. 31
Pumpkin Patch at the SF Zoo this year only!
Sloat Blvd & Skyline Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94116 | (415) 753-2689
