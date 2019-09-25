halloween

LIST: Bay Area haunted houses and other frightening Halloween activities

By Janell Harris
Looking for a frightfully fun time? Creep and crawl over our list of some of the spookiest haunted houses, ghoulish adventures and terrifying Halloween activities in the Bay Area. If we missed your favorite, let us know. We'll add it.

LIST: The best pumpkin patches and corn mazes in the Bay Area



NORTH BAY
Fright Fest | Sept. 21 - Nov. 2
1001 Fairgrounds Drive, Vallejo, CA 94589

sKreamz Haunted Attraction| Oct. 4 - Nov. 5
1975 Pennsylvania Ave., Fairfield, CA 94533

Blind Scream Haunted House | Oct. 11-31
98 Santa Rosa Plaza Santa Rosa, CA 95401

The Haunting of Hill House | Oct. 11-13, 18-20 & 25-27
515 Broadway St., Vallejo, CA 94590

Haunted Depot | Oct. 18-19 & 25-26
90 First St., Benicia CA 94510

Haunted Dinner Party | Oct. 27
850 Bordeaux Way, Napa, CA 94558

EAST BAY
Fear Overload | Sept. 27 - Nov. 2
15555 E 14th St., San Leandro, CA 94578

Brentwood Historic Ghost Tours
Various locations around the Bay Area

Pirates of Emerson Haunted Themed Park | Oct. 4 - Nov. 2
2100 Valley Ave., Pleasanton, CA 94566

Pleasanton Ghost Walk | Oct. 18-19 & 25-26
603 Main St., Pleasanton, CA 94566

HALL-O-WINE PARTY on the Livermore Wine Train | Oct. 25 & 26
Downtown Livermore

SOUTH BAY
Unhinged Winchester Mystery House | Sept. 6 - Nov. 2
25 S Winchester Blvd., San Jose, CA 95128

Halloween Haunt | Sept. 27 - Nov. 2
4701 Great America Pkwy., Santa Clara, CA 95054

Halloween Big Boo & Boo Trail | Sept. 27-29, Oct. 4-6, 11-13, 18-20, 25-26, 31 & Nov. 1-2
3050 Hecker Pass Hwy., Gilroy, CA 95020

Thomas & Percy's Halloween Party | Oct. 12-13, 19-20 & 26-27
5401 Graham Hill Road, Felton, CA 95018

The Candle Lighters Ghost House | Oct. 12-30
39169 Fremont Blvd., Fremont, CA 94537

The Haunted Railroad | Oct. 18-20 & 25-27
34600 Ardenwood Blvd., Fremont, CA, 94555

SAN FRANCISCO
Ghost Hunt Walking Tour | Sept. 30 - Oct. 31
1801 Bush St., San Francisco, CA 94109

Haunted 'Terror Vault' | Oct. 10 - Nov. 10
88 Fifth St., San Francisco, CA 94103

Mayhem Mansion | Oct. 18 - 19 & Oct. 25-26
2007 Franklin St., San Francisco, CA 94109
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsvallejopleasantonsan josesan franciscohalloweenholidaybay area eventscommunityabc7 originalshaunted house
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
LIST: The best pumpkin patches in the Bay Area
HALLOWEEN
New Mr. Rogers costume has a different twist
LIST: The best pumpkin patches in the Bay Area
Full schedule: 31 Nights of Halloween
Contestants brave 30 hours in a coffin at Six Flags Magic Mountain
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump meets with Ukraine leader after memo released
North Bay copes with PG&E power shutdown
Climate activists target financial institutions in SF
'Maliciously cut' power poles start Mare Island wildfire
Police Tesla runs low on juice during South Bay chase
What is 'Stumptown'?
Smulders, Johnson talk 'Stumptown' friendship, stunt doubles
Show More
'You need to learn how to jump, boo' Georgia woman rescues deer twice
WATCH IN 60: Juul's CEO resigns, PG&E cuts power in the North Bay, free swimming in SF
Juul CEO steps down, company suspends advertising in US
Kaiser announces tentative agreement with unions to avoid strike
Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro visits Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News