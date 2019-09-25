LIST: Bay Area haunted houses and other frightening Halloween activities

Looking for a frightfully fun time? Creep and crawl over our list of some of the spookiest haunted houses, ghoulish adventures and terrifying Halloween activities in the Bay Area. If we missed your favorite, let us know. We'll add it.
LIST: The best pumpkin patches and corn mazes in the Bay Area
NORTH BAY
Fright Fest | Sept. 21 - Nov. 2
1001 Fairgrounds Drive, Vallejo, CA 94589
sKreamz Haunted Attraction| Oct. 4 - Nov. 5
1975 Pennsylvania Ave., Fairfield, CA 94533
Blind Scream Haunted House | Oct. 11-31
98 Santa Rosa Plaza Santa Rosa, CA 95401
The Haunting of Hill House | Oct. 11-13, 18-20 & 25-27
515 Broadway St., Vallejo, CA 94590
Haunted Depot | Oct. 18-19 & 25-26
90 First St., Benicia CA 94510
Haunted Dinner Party | Oct. 27
850 Bordeaux Way, Napa, CA 94558
EAST BAY
Fear Overload | Sept. 27 - Nov. 2
15555 E 14th St., San Leandro, CA 94578
Brentwood Historic Ghost Tours
Various locations around the Bay Area
Pirates of Emerson Haunted Themed Park | Oct. 4 - Nov. 2
2100 Valley Ave., Pleasanton, CA 94566
Pleasanton Ghost Walk | Oct. 18-19 & 25-26
603 Main St., Pleasanton, CA 94566
HALL-O-WINE PARTY on the Livermore Wine Train | Oct. 25 & 26
Downtown Livermore
SOUTH BAY
Unhinged Winchester Mystery House | Sept. 6 - Nov. 2
25 S Winchester Blvd., San Jose, CA 95128
Halloween Haunt | Sept. 27 - Nov. 2
4701 Great America Pkwy., Santa Clara, CA 95054
Halloween Big Boo & Boo Trail | Sept. 27-29, Oct. 4-6, 11-13, 18-20, 25-26, 31 & Nov. 1-2
3050 Hecker Pass Hwy., Gilroy, CA 95020
Thomas & Percy's Halloween Party | Oct. 12-13, 19-20 & 26-27
5401 Graham Hill Road, Felton, CA 95018
The Candle Lighters Ghost House | Oct. 12-30
39169 Fremont Blvd., Fremont, CA 94537
The Haunted Railroad | Oct. 18-20 & 25-27
34600 Ardenwood Blvd., Fremont, CA, 94555
SAN FRANCISCO
Ghost Hunt Walking Tour | Sept. 30 - Oct. 31
1801 Bush St., San Francisco, CA 94109
Haunted 'Terror Vault' | Oct. 10 - Nov. 10
88 Fifth St., San Francisco, CA 94103
Mayhem Mansion | Oct. 18 - 19 & Oct. 25-26
2007 Franklin St., San Francisco, CA 94109
LIST: Bay Area haunted houses and other frightening Halloween activities
HALLOWEEN
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News