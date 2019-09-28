halloween

LIST: The most haunted places in the Bay Area

By Janell Harris
The Bay Area is full of reportedly haunted buildings and paranormal activity. If you're ready for a hair-raising adventure, visit some of the spooky spots on our list of the most haunted places -- if you dare.

NORTH BAY
Castello di Amorosa
4045 St Helena Hwy., Calistoga, CA 94515

Madrona Manor
1001 Westside Rd., Healdsburg, CA 95448

Rockville Hills Regional Park
2149 Rockville Rd., Fairfield, CA 94534

EAST BAY
Black Diamond Mines
5175 Somersville Rd., Antioch, CA 94509

Brentwood Historic Ghost Tours
Various locations around the Bay Area

The Burlington Hotel
2 Canyon Lake Dr., Port Costa, CA 94569

Byron Hot Springs Hotel
Byron, CA 94514

Claremont Club & Spa
41 Tunnel Rd, Berkeley, CA 94705

Eagle Saloon/Clayton Club Saloon
6096 Main St., Clayton, CA 94517

Mills College
5000 MacArthur Blvd., Oakland, CA 94613

The Pleasanton Hotel
855 Main St., Pleasanton, CA 94566

Sweeney's Grill and Bar
301 Oak St., Brentwood, CA 94513

USS Hornet
707 W. Hornet Ave., Alameda, CA 94501

SOUTH BAY
Brookdale Lodge
11570 Hwy. 9, Brookdale, CA 95007

Del Mar High School
1224 Del Mar Ave., San Jose, CA 95128

Moss Beach Distillery
140 Beach Way, Moss Beach, CA 94038

Mt. Hamilton GrandView Restaurant
15005 Mt. Hamilton Rd., Mt Hamilton, CA 95140

Winchester Mystery House
525 S Winchester Blvd., San Jose, CA 95128

SAN FRANCISCO
Alcatraz
Alcatraz Island, San Francisco, CA 94133

The Chapel
777 Valencia St., San Francisco, CA 94110

Chinatown Ghost Tours
Grant Ave. Chinatown, San Francisco, CA 94108

San Francisco Columbarium & Funeral Home
1 Loraine Ct., San Francisco, CA 94118

The Curran Theater
445 Geary St., San Francisco, CA 94102

The Flood Building
870 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94102

The Haskell House
3 Franklin St., San Francisco, CA 94123

Kimpton Sir Francis Drake Hotel
450 Powell St., San Francisco, CA 94102

Presidio Officers Club
50 Moraga Ave., San Francisco, CA 94129

Queen Anne Hotel
1590 Sutter St., San Francisco, CA 94109

Stow Lake
Stow Lake Dr., San Francisco, CA 94118

Westerfield House
1198 Fulton St., San Francisco, CA 94117

Whittier Mansion
2090 Jackson St, San Francisco, CA 94109

DELTA
Ryde Hotel
14340 CA-160, Walnut Grove, CA 95690
