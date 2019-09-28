LIST: The most haunted places in the Bay Area

The Bay Area is full of reportedly haunted buildings and paranormal activity. If you're ready for a hair-raising adventure, visit some of the spooky spots on our list of the most haunted places -- if you dare.
NORTH BAY
Castello di Amorosa
4045 St Helena Hwy., Calistoga, CA 94515
Madrona Manor
1001 Westside Rd., Healdsburg, CA 95448
Rockville Hills Regional Park
2149 Rockville Rd., Fairfield, CA 94534
EAST BAY
Black Diamond Mines
5175 Somersville Rd., Antioch, CA 94509
Brentwood Historic Ghost Tours
Various locations around the Bay Area
The Burlington Hotel
2 Canyon Lake Dr., Port Costa, CA 94569
Byron Hot Springs Hotel
Byron, CA 94514
Claremont Club & Spa
41 Tunnel Rd, Berkeley, CA 94705
Eagle Saloon/Clayton Club Saloon
6096 Main St., Clayton, CA 94517
Mills College
5000 MacArthur Blvd., Oakland, CA 94613
The Pleasanton Hotel
855 Main St., Pleasanton, CA 94566
Sweeney's Grill and Bar
301 Oak St., Brentwood, CA 94513
USS Hornet
707 W. Hornet Ave., Alameda, CA 94501
SOUTH BAY
Brookdale Lodge
11570 Hwy. 9, Brookdale, CA 95007
Del Mar High School
1224 Del Mar Ave., San Jose, CA 95128
Moss Beach Distillery
140 Beach Way, Moss Beach, CA 94038
Mt. Hamilton GrandView Restaurant
15005 Mt. Hamilton Rd., Mt Hamilton, CA 95140
Winchester Mystery House
525 S Winchester Blvd., San Jose, CA 95128
SAN FRANCISCO
Alcatraz
Alcatraz Island, San Francisco, CA 94133
The Chapel
777 Valencia St., San Francisco, CA 94110
Chinatown Ghost Tours
Grant Ave. Chinatown, San Francisco, CA 94108
San Francisco Columbarium & Funeral Home
1 Loraine Ct., San Francisco, CA 94118
The Curran Theater
445 Geary St., San Francisco, CA 94102
The Flood Building
870 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94102
The Haskell House
3 Franklin St., San Francisco, CA 94123
Kimpton Sir Francis Drake Hotel
450 Powell St., San Francisco, CA 94102
Presidio Officers Club
50 Moraga Ave., San Francisco, CA 94129
Queen Anne Hotel
1590 Sutter St., San Francisco, CA 94109
Stow Lake
Stow Lake Dr., San Francisco, CA 94118
Westerfield House
1198 Fulton St., San Francisco, CA 94117
Whittier Mansion
2090 Jackson St, San Francisco, CA 94109
DELTA
Ryde Hotel
14340 CA-160, Walnut Grove, CA 95690
