San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants fans celebrate in soggy start to Opening Day

By and Jobina Fortson
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The clay was in place and the cameras were ready to roll bright and early inside Oracle Park.

Diehard fans take Opening Day seriously. Many of them arrived outside the ballpark around the same time as the work crews.

Dave Chavez came early to get baseball cards signed by Tampa Bay Rays players, but he told ABC7 News he supports the Giants. The cards are for his collection.

"I'm pumped," Kourtnie Howerton said about Opening Day. "We live for this day and my family are big diehard Giants fans. "

Howerton's mother said she's been a fan since birth.

"I was born in '54 when the Giants won the World Series," Billie Rae Forer said.

"I'm at the ballpark," Charles Fracchia said. "I'm not coming to work today."

With so much excitement indoors, you'd almost forget that rain delays are a strong possibility come game time.

MORE: Get your ABC7 Accuweather forecast
EMBED More News Videos

Meteorologist Lisa Argen's forecast shows rain falling during the San Francisco Giants opener at Oracle Park.



"It's the greatest day," Eric Anderson said. "We don't care rain or shine this is the day."

"The festivities around Opening Day is always something special," Mario Alioto, Executive Vice President of Business Operations for the San Francisco Giants, said. "We will be paying tribute to Willie McCovey today and Peter Magowan before the game."

In addition to its new name, Oracle Park is featuring a new scoreboard, food, and merchandise.

"What I'm interested in is what's going on the field," Pamela Dunn said. "The rest of the stuff is just icing on the cake."

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
See more stories on the San Francisco Giants.




Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersan franciscosan francisco giantsbaseballstormrain
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS
Tatis Jr. homers to lead Padres to 5-1 win over Giants
Giants feeling at home in San Diego
Bochy makes final trip to San Diego as manager
Sandoval homers in 11th to lift Giants to 2-1 win vs Padres
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
A's hit 4 HRs in testy 5-4 win over Rangers
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
More TOP STORIES News