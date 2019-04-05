San Francisco Giants fans celebrate in soggy start to Opening Day

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5235129" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Meteorologist Lisa Argen's forecast shows rain falling during the San Francisco Giants opener at Oracle Park.

Oh just chillin in the dugout with the @SFGiants. So much smaller in person...gates will open at 11:05 regardless of rain #OpeningDay2019 @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/O9viLrKXEr — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) April 5, 2019

Here’s some of the new merch for this season! The first 40,000 fans will get a free #OraclePark calendar. #OpeningDay2019 @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/z1jLkzHNWp — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) April 5, 2019

Happy #OpeningDay2019 @SFGiants fans! Hopefully the rain plays along so the team can play. First pitch at 1:35pm @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/JVXLoGop1n — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) April 5, 2019

No Giants ferry today do to lack of boats. @GoldenGateFerry says take a regularly scheduled boat and walk to @Oracle Park. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/PXr0XLtKu0 — SueHallTraffic (@SueHallTraffic) April 5, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The clay was in place and the cameras were ready to roll bright and early inside Oracle Park.Diehard fans take Opening Day seriously. Many of them arrived outside the ballpark around the same time as the work crews.Dave Chavez came early to get baseball cards signed by Tampa Bay Rays players, but he told ABC7 News he supports the Giants. The cards are for his collection."I'm pumped," Kourtnie Howerton said about Opening Day. "We live for this day and my family are big diehard Giants fans. "Howerton's mother said she's been a fan since birth."I was born in '54 when the Giants won the World Series," Billie Rae Forer said."I'm at the ballpark," Charles Fracchia said. "I'm not coming to work today."With so much excitement indoors, you'd almost forget that rain delays are a strong possibility come game time."It's the greatest day," Eric Anderson said. "We don't care rain or shine this is the day.""The festivities around Opening Day is always something special," Mario Alioto, Executive Vice President of Business Operations for the San Francisco Giants, said. "We will be paying tribute to Willie McCovey today and Peter Magowan before the game."In addition to its new name, Oracle Park is featuring a new scoreboard, food, and merchandise."What I'm interested in is what's going on the field," Pamela Dunn said. "The rest of the stuff is just icing on the cake."