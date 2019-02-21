Snow prompted an hourslong closure of the 5 Freeway in both directions through the Grapevine as a particularly cold storm brought snow to some low elevations in Southern California.California Highway Patrol officials tweeted the closure and showed a video of a thick layer of snow covering the sides of the slick 5 Freeway.Both directions reopened shortly before 3 p.m., but authorities warned drivers to stay alert and slow down.Earlier, snow flurries forced the use of snow plows in an effort to keep the rural section of the roadway open.Last Sunday, the 5 Freeway was closed around the same area because of heavy snow from another storm.