ACCUWEATHER

How tropical storms and hurricanes can cause tornadoes

EMBED </>More Videos

Tropical storms are known for two hazards, storm surge and inland flooding, but they're capable of spawning another hazard: tornadoes.

Tropical storms are known for two hazards, storm surge and inland flooding, but they're capable of spawning another hazard: tornadoes.

In a general sense, tornadoes form under a supercell thunderstorm, according to AccuWeather. They rely on instability with warm, moist air and colder, less moist air.

A tropical storm has all the ingredients necessary to form a tornado: They have multiple supercell thunderstorms, they contain the necessary instability between warm and cold air, and they create wind shear, an abrupt change in wind speed and direction which can create swirling vortices of air.
Related Topics:
weatheru.s. & worldaccuweathertornadosevere weathertropical stormhurricane
ACCUWEATHER
AccuWeather Forecast: Summer spread for Labor Day
AccuWeather app for San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland
What to do if you're returning to a flooded home
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
Containing vs controlling: Wildfire terms you need to know
More accuweather
WEATHER
AccuWeather Forecast: Summer spread for Labor Day
Spare the Air Alert in effect today
Forces of nature: How Kilauea, Hurricane Lane changed Hawaii
Labor Day Weekend forecast will be nothing like last year's
AccuWeather app for San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland
More Weather
Top Stories
San Jose hit-and-run caught on camera
Woman killed after jumping out of ambulance in East Bay
Palo Alto man returns to U.S. after being imprisoned in Nepal
Apple store in Burlingame becomes latest target of thieves
Man helps hungry bear escape from dumpster
Nurse discovers colleague was premature baby she treated years ago
Tibbetts' father: 'Don't distort her death to advance racist views'
Kaiser workers hold march, rally in Oakland
Show More
Father, daughter complete tour of MLB stadiums with visit to AT&T Park
AccuWeather Forecast: Summer spread for Labor Day
Spare the Air Alert in effect today
Male doctor apologizes for saying female doctors 'do not work as hard'
Truck carrying load of Axe body spray explodes in Texas
More News