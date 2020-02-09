wind damage

Huge tree topples over in Santa Cruz and crushes Tesla, witness says

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) -- The weather caused all sorts of problems on Sunday.

A huge tree toppled over in the wind in Santa Cruz, the person who shared some video with ABC7 news says underneath it is a Tesla that got crushed.

It's hard to tell because of the size of the tree and all the branches are blocking the view, but you can definitely see part of a fence got taken out when the tree fell over.

No one was hurt.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersanta cruzwindweatherwind damagestormsanta cruz countystorm damagesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WIND DAMAGE
Winds cause fallen trees, power outages in Bay Area
Heavy downpours, wind hit East Bay; More rain expected Sunday
Lights back on for thousands in Santa Clara affected by damaged power lines
Active power line lands on man's car in windy San Francisco
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stars arrive at Oscars red carpet in Hollywood
PHOTOS: Oscars 2020 red carpet fashion
Oscars 2020 Winners Full List
Oscars 2020 Live: When, how to watch
Oscars night filled with Kobe Bryant tributes
Print your 2020 Oscars ballot here
Winds cause fallen trees, power outages in Bay Area
Show More
LIST: Bay Area Oscar nominees
Here's how unaffiliated CA voters could influence outcome of primary
Oscars 2020 full list of nominees
ABC7 News at 92nd Oscars
Laura Dern shines in pink on Oscars 2020 red carpet
More TOP STORIES News