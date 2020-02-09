Huge tree topples over in Santa Cruz and crushes Tesla, witness says

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) -- The weather caused all sorts of problems on Sunday.
A huge tree toppled over in the wind in Santa Cruz, the person who shared some video with ABC7 news says underneath it is a Tesla that got crushed.
It's hard to tell because of the size of the tree and all the branches are blocking the view, but you can definitely see part of a fence got taken out when the tree fell over.
No one was hurt.
