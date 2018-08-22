WEATHER

FOGUST IN EFFECT: Morning fog along coast, summer chill could last until September

Tired of the gray? That's all we seem to see when we look across the San Francisco skyline. And it is not going to get any better - Fogust is in full effect! (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Tired of the gray? That's all we seem to see when we look across the San Francisco skyline. And it is not going to get any better - Fogust is in full effect!

Meteorologists say we should expect morning fog until September. That's bumming out some tourists.

"It's a little bit sad, but what can you do. We are going to get the most out of it that we can," said Elizabeth Willoughby, who's visiting from Chicago.

A visitor from San Diego, Andrea Blankenship added, "We came out here to get some pictures, but we are still enjoying it. But it would be much better if we had blue skies."

ABC7 Meteorologist Drew Tuma says we've been hard-pressed to find sunshine this month along our coastline.


In fact, San Francisco's high exceeded the normal of 68 in the afternoon for only four days in August.

According to Drew, cooler weather looks to continue for the rest of the month, which likely means our marine layer will stay along the coast line.

The Climate Prediction Center has placed much of the Western U.S. under below normal temperatures for the rest of August.

That will likely lead to a cool start to the month of September as well, which is radically different from last year.

On Sept. 1, 2017, San Francisco hit a record high of 106. The forecast for same date this year is 64, some 42 degrees cooler.

Get the latest weather updates for the Bay Area and across the country here.
