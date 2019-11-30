Weather

New storm system could impact Bay Area roads, highways

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A storm system is expected to dump one-to-three feet of snow in the sierra and could affect driving conditions this weekend.

Caltrans says Interstate 80 is open in both directions over Donner Pass after it was shut down Friday due to spinouts.

Just before 8 a.m., I-80 reopened from Colfax and the Nevada state line.

Motorists should still expect delays as there are chain controls on the way up to Truckee, but not on Highway 50.

Steady snow was forecast in the sierra through Sunday.
