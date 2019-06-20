Weather

Rare wave-shaped clouds roll through the sky

A picture of a cloud formation in Virginia that resembles rolling waves is going viral.

Weather experts say this type of cloud formation, which was spotted in over Smith Mountain Lake near Roanoke, is very rare.

The formation occurs when different layers of the atmosphere have differing wind speeds.

The clouds are known as Kelvin-Helmholtz instability waves and are named after the scientists who studied the physics behind them.

The formations are most common near mountain ranges and usually last only about 10 minutes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercloudymountainsweather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
More TOP STORIES News