Red Flag Warning issued for weekend in North Bay mountains

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Red Flag Warning has been issued, for the first time this year, for the North Bay mountains this weekend. This comes as triple-digit temps are expected in some parts of the Bay Area.

It starts at 11 p.m. until Sunday at 5 p.m. in the North Bay. The most dangerous area is in the eastern foothills and mountains in Napa County, as winds could gust 40 to 60 mph coming out of the northeast.

The warning is also for Solano County starting at 6 a.m. Saturday until 5 p.m. Sunday.

There's also a Heat Advisory for the Bay Area from Sunday at 10 a.m. until 9 .m., including San Francisco, where highs could reach the 90s Sunday. This may not even be the hottest day for some parts of the Bay Area.

