Residents preparing for major rain in the North Bay

In the North Bay, Tuesday, residents spent more time waiting for the oncoming storm than dealing with it, though those who looked for trouble could have found it.

By
PETALUMA, Calif. (KGO) --
In the North Bay, Tuesday, residents spent more time waiting for the oncoming storm than dealing with it, though those who looked for trouble could have found it.

In San Rafael, a giant eucalyptus tree toppled at the intersection of Meyer Road and Southern Heights.


The tree missed people, cars, and houses, but knocked out power to a dozen homes.

To the north, in Petaluma, three cars collided in a fender bender that backed up Highway 101 and caused one minor injury. The Highway Patrol cited slippery conditions.



Though it wasn't all bad-- downtown Petaluma supplied a beautiful site as the rain gently fell.


Let's hope the waters remain untroubled after the rains.
